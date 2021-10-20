Concentric, an OnPoint Group company, acquires All Battery Sales and Service

Concentric, LLC, a forklift and critical power organization, has acquired All Battery Sales and Service, a leader in DC power for forklifts as well as automotive and specialty power products. This acquisition extends Concentric’s footprint into the Northwest US including Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

“All Battery Sales and Service expands our offerings to now include automotive and specialty power products, while also strategically growing the forklift power business into the northwestern US,” said Concentric President, John Shea.

“This addition to OnPoint furthers our objective to provide total control over critical but non-core equipment assets such as forklift power, docks and doors, automation equipment and more, added Tom Cox, CEO of OnPoint Group. “Supply chains are more complex than ever, but consistent material handling processes don’t have to be.”

Founded in 1979 by Tom and Vern Allen, All Battery Sales and Service has a strong heritage based on building lasting customer relationships through expertise in equipment and quick, reliable service. “We were looking for the right partner to steward our people, our customers and the legacy of this organization. We could not be happier with the Concentric partnership,” said All Battery Sales & Service President, Tom Allen. “

All Battery Sales & Service VP and Partner, Vern Allen, added that, “The team at Concentric is building a national organization ready to meet the growing demands of our customers for today and position us for the next 40 years.”

Concentric is an OnPoint Group company, a group that addresses how industries manage their material handling and critical facility service needs. Headquartered in Perrysburg, OH, OnPoint Group’s portfolio of companies includes Miner, TrueSource, Concentric, and TFS.



