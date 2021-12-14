Concentric, an OnPoint Group Company, acquires Virginia-based battery provider, Weldex Sales

Concentric, a leader in DC power management and on-site maintenance for the material handling and critical power industries, has acquired Weldex Sales, said to be the largest battery provider in the state of Virginia.

Best known for their commitment to sustainability through its Environment and Safety divisions, Weldex Sales is also a certified, women-owned business, Concentric noted. This acquisition strengthens Concentric’s footprint in Virginia while expanding innovative solutions like lithium and hybrid power systems to a new customer base, the company added.

“For more than three decades, Weldex Sales has earned a reputation throughout Virginia as the place to turn to for any forklift power problem. We admire this heritage of bringing clients solutions that also emphasize sustainability and safety metrics,” said Concentric President, John Shea. “As the nation’s largest forklift and power organization, it is a natural fit incorporating Weldex Sales into the Concentric team.”

Founded in 1978 by Robert E Hartman, Weldex Sales is now led today by daughter and President, Robin A. Hartman who joined in 1992 and has guided the business through incredible growth. Robin is credited with distinguishing three key divisions of Weldex Sales: Motive Power/Reserve, Environmental, and Welding, while leading the company’s commitment to providing top service to a dedicated clientele across Virginia.

“At Weldex Sales our focus has been on bringing new ideas, technologies and solutions to customers. Joining Concentric expands our technology and solution offerings, such as GuaranteedPOWER, to our customer base. We look forward to continuing the legacy of Weldex Sales, providing clients with even greater options to meet their needs in a rapidly changing marketplace,” said Weldex Sales President, Robin A. Hartman.

Concentric is an OnPoint Group company, a national material handling and facility services organization.



