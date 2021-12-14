MMH    Topics     Concentric

Concentric, an OnPoint Group Company, acquires Virginia-based battery provider, Weldex Sales

Acquisition strengthens Concentric’s footprint in Virginia while expanding solutions like lithium and hybrid power systems to a new customer base.

By

Latest Material Handling News

JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
60 Seconds with Aileen Ryan, president of RAIN Alliance
Where is fleet management headed?
More News

Concentric, a leader in DC power management and on-site maintenance for the material handling and critical power industries, has acquired Weldex Sales, said to be the largest battery provider in the state of Virginia.

Best known for their commitment to sustainability through its Environment and Safety divisions, Weldex Sales is also a certified, women-owned business, Concentric noted. This acquisition strengthens Concentric’s footprint in Virginia while expanding innovative solutions like lithium and hybrid power systems to a new customer base, the company added.

“For more than three decades, Weldex Sales has earned a reputation throughout Virginia as the place to turn to for any forklift power problem. We admire this heritage of bringing clients solutions that also emphasize sustainability and safety metrics,” said Concentric President, John Shea. “As the nation’s largest forklift and power organization, it is a natural fit incorporating Weldex Sales into the Concentric team.”

Founded in 1978 by Robert E Hartman, Weldex Sales is now led today by daughter and President, Robin A. Hartman who joined in 1992 and has guided the business through incredible growth. Robin is credited with distinguishing three key divisions of Weldex Sales: Motive Power/Reserve, Environmental, and Welding, while leading the company’s commitment to providing top service to a dedicated clientele across Virginia.

“At Weldex Sales our focus has been on bringing new ideas, technologies and solutions to customers. Joining Concentric expands our technology and solution offerings, such as GuaranteedPOWER, to our customer base. We look forward to continuing the legacy of Weldex Sales, providing clients with even greater options to meet their needs in a rapidly changing marketplace,” said Weldex Sales President, Robin A. Hartman.

Concentric is an OnPoint Group company, a national material handling and facility services organization.


Article Topics

News
Batteries
Concentric
Lift Trucks
   All topics

Concentric News & Resources

The power side of lift truck battery and charger maintenance
Concentric acquires Texas Motive Solutions
Concentric, part of OnPoint Group, acquires Industrial Power Products
Concentric, part of OnPoint Group, acquires Mesa Technical Associates
Concentric acquires Power Grid, a leading Midwestern industrial power expert
Concentric, an OnPoint Group Company, acquires Virginia-based battery provider, Weldex Sales
EnerSys expands partnership with Concentric
More Concentric

Latest in Materials Handling

JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources