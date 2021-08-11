MMH    Topics 

Concentric closes acquisition of STANGCO Industrial Equipment

Acquisition expands Concentric’s motive power solution presence across southern California and the west coast market

Concentric, an OnPoint Group Company, and a leader in DC power management for the material handling and critical power industries, today announced it has closed the acquisition of STANGCO Industrial Equipment Inc.

STANGCO’s team of experienced battery specialists have served the material handling industry across California for over a decade, providing expertise, insight and solutions for all industrial and ground support battery and charger requirements. This acquisition will expand Concentric’s footprint, specifically the company’s Forklift (Motive) Power presence across southern California and the west coast market.

“We are excited to welcome the STANGCO team! We have seen significant growth in California over the past few years and adding the STANGCO team’s skill sets ensures our growth continues through consistent, outstanding service across the west coast,” said Concentric President, John Shea.

“This acquisition continues our commitment to build the first national service organization capable of delivering consistency from coast to coast for material handling customers,” added Tom Cox, CEO of OnPoint Group.

Owner of STANGCO, Tom Stang said, “STANGCO has been focused on delivering customer-centric power solutions for customers for over a decade. We resonate with Concentric’s vision to deliver national forklift power and engineered systems, and we look forward to delivering an expanded array of services to our customer base as a result of this partnership.”


News
Batteries
Concentric
Lift Trucks
motive power
STANGCO
