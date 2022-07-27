MMH    Topics 

Concentric, part of OnPoint Group, acquires Industrial Power Products

Concentric, a national provider of DC power management and maintenance, expands its service footprint in Mid-South via the acquisition.

Concentric, LLC, a national provider of DC power management and maintenance for the material handling and critical power industries, announced today the acquisition of Industrial Power Products, the largest motive power distributor in the Mid-South.

Concentric explained this acquisition will expand its service footprint across West Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Industrial Power Products has seven branch locations, each featuring service technicians that are factory-trained in battery, charger, and battery handling equipment repair. The company’s digitally-enabled power services complement Concentric’s digital PM platform, ConcentricCARE, Concentric added.

For almost 30 years, Industrial Power Products has been led by Owners and Operators Scott and Michelle Monteath who will remain in their roles after the acquisition. Under their leadership, the company has become well-known for their digitally-enabled forklift power services for manufacturers and distributors.

“I’ve had the privilege of collaborating with Scott and Michelle for years and this partnership is both personally and professionally exciting. The culture at Industrial Power Products is remarkable and they are renowned for their tech-forward service focus. We look forward to incorporating their DNA into our culture as we pursue our vision to provide a zero service interruption experience to customers,” said Concentric Chief Operating Officer, John Winter.

“We could not be more thrilled to join forces with Concentric, furthering our joint mission to bring safety, consistency and cost savings to manufacturers and distributors across the country. We will now have the capability to utilize our service expertise to impact a national customer base,” said Industrial Power Products’ Owner, Scott Monteath.

Concentric, an OnPoint Group company, is said to be the only national material handling and facility services organization in the United States. OnPoint Group is the first national, brand independent service and equipment provider supporting manufacturers, retailers and distributors for all of their material handling and facility maintenance needs to achieve better productivity, safety and cost-control. Divisions include Miner, TrueSource, Concentric and TFS, specializing in everything from forklift fleet management to forklift power, critical backup power, docks, doors, and other critical facility maintenance needs.


