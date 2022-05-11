Concentric, part of OnPoint Group, acquires Mesa Technical Associates

Concentric, LLC, a provider of DC power management and on-site maintenance for the material handling and critical power industries, today announced the acquisition of Mesa Technical Associates, a provider of power systems for mission-critical infrastructure. This acquisition supports the continued expansion of Concentric’s geographic footprint as a leading critical power provider into New York and the Northeastern U.S., the OnPoint announcement explained.

Joining Concentric, Mesa’s personnel and their expertise will further enhance Concentric’s capabilities serving customers across the electric utilities, telecommunications and energy storage systems space, the company added.

“We are extraordinarily excited to add the Mesa team to the Concentric family,” said Concentric Chief Operating Officer, John Winter. “This acquisition expands our critical power footprint in the northeast region, while adding key talent to our team. Mesa brings a talented group of individuals with a long track record of developing unique solutions for utility and telecommunications customers. They are a welcome addition to our business and leadership team.”

As a provider of turn-key DC power solutions, Mesa Technical Associates design, install and service a wide range of energy & power electronics products, batteries, power plant enclosures and structures, as well as complementary telecommunications products.

“Our utility, telecommunications, and industrial customers are operating in an increasingly complex world,” said Mesa Technical Associates President and Principal, Howard Gartland. “We are thrilled to join the Concentric team to expand our capabilities and footprint, ensuring we can meet customers’ growing needs.”

“The complement of Concentric and Mesa provides clients in the traditional electric utility space and the emerging energy storage space an accomplished team of professionals that can support the complexities of new solutions that solve their evolving needs for cleaner and greener power,” added Mesa Technical Associates Executive Vice President and Principal Carey O’Donnell.

Concentric is an OnPoint Group company, and a material handling and facility services organization with national reach. Its services span multiple areas including docks and door maintenance, lift truck fleet maintenance, facility services, and material handling and backup power services.



