Confidex and Quuppa strengthen cooperation on industrial RTLS

Confidex, a leading designer and supplier of short-range wireless identification solutions, announced today that its Viking Industrial Bluetooth tags have reached full certification on the Quuppa proprietary channel for CE, FCC, IC and Japan regions, to support the Quuppa Intelligent Locating System.

Confidex Viking tags track the location of assets and people, with optional sensors for capturing environmental data. Confidex Viking tags are integrated with passive RFID, providing a new approach for asset management and tracking. They are designed to support easy integration with the Quuppa Intelligent Locating System.

The Quuppa Intelligent Locating System is a powerful engine for various Location Based Services and applications. It provides accurate real-time positioning data using Bluetooth technology, a unique Direction Finding method and advanced proprietary algorithms.

The combination of Confidex Viking tags and the Quuppa Intelligent Locating System creates a reliable, versatile, customizable, fully scalable and cost-effective real-time location system (RTLS) for all industrial challenges.

“Confidex is known globally for manufacturing rugged industrial short range wireless products for various industrial applications,” said Timo Lindström, CEO of Confidex. “With Confidex Viking™ tags we combine our experience of both best-in-class RF design and optimized end-to-end volume production with Quuppa’s unique Angle-of-Arrival (AoA) advanced proprietary algorithms supporting challenging industrial environments.”

‘’In the past few years Quuppa has focused on building a large ecosystem of tag partners and we are excited about strengthening the cooperation with Confidex,” said Fabio Belloni, CCO and Co-founder of Quuppa. “The certification of Viking tags opens new business opportunities for us in many of our focus markets.’’



