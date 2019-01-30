Configure AutoStore for scalability and productivity

With more than 130 AutoStore systems installed worldwide across a variety of industries, Swisslog has more experience implementing AutoStore than any other integrator.

Configure AutoStore for scalability and productivity
January 30, 2019

AutoStore continues to gain traction in the market by delivering high-density storage, outstanding application flexibility and unrivalled reliability. Pairing AutoStore with the most appropriate picking solution for your operation, including robotic picking, can unlock the true potential of AutoStore.

With more than 130 AutoStore systems installed worldwide across a variety of industries, Swisslog has more experience implementing AutoStore than any other integrator. Swisslog has also developed a family of proven pick station configurations for AutoStore and is pioneering the use of automated picking robots.

This whitepaper draws from that experience to share best practices in configuring the system to optimize performance.

 

 

Configure AutoStore for scalability and productivity
With more than 130 AutoStore systems installed worldwide across a variety of industries, Swisslog has more experience implementing AutoStore than any other integrator.
