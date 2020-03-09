Connecting students with industry experts, guided show floor tours and networking

For the 17th consecutive year, the Material Handling Institute (MHI), the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA) and the Material Handling Education Foundation (MHEFI) will present Student Day at Modex 2020 on Wednesday, March 11.

This interactive event for CTE, high school and university students exposes them to the best in the industry through real-world discussions with industry experts, guided tours of the show floor, and networking with professionals who can support their career growth.

The highlight of the day is the guided tour of the Modex 2020 show floor, which is led by industry experts and the opportunity to meet with exhibiting companies who are looking for future employees. Along with gaining a real-world understanding of the products, services and technologies that enable the supply chain, students will walk away feeling inspired and empowered with a broader network of professionals who can support their career goals.

Modex 2020 is scheduled to be held March 9-12 at Georgia’s World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.

Students 16 years and older may attend Student Day (due to insurance requirements, there is a student age minimum). A faculty member is required to attend with students under the age of 18. Students are required to dress and act professionally.

MHI will award a limited number of schools with travel grants or school stipends to help offset the cost of travel to the show. Funds will be awarded on a first come, first served basis for schools meeting the requirements.



