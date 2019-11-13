MMH    Topics     Equipment    Lift Trucks

Continental Tire optimizes lift truck fleet with telemetry solution

The solution has improved visibility and driven process optimization.

By

Continental Tire’s expansive Mt. Vernon, Ill., production operation presently occupies 60 acres and employs more than 3,000 workers. It primarily serves the North American market, as it manufactures a full line of commercial and passenger tires. So, when the operation needed a telemetry solution for greater lift truck fleet visibility and process optimization, it turned to Black Equipment, its materials handling partner for nearly 20 years.

In particular, Continental Tire needed a technology-based solution to provide greater lift truck fleet visibility and drive process optimization in four key areas: OSHA compliance, operator monitoring, preventive maintenance and equipment utilization. It also required a solution with a specific technology framework and a high level of vendor support. While the location lacks GSM coverage, it does fall in CDMA range—ideal for fleet management’s first-ever mobile app, as the solution can operate on both types of cellular networks.

The mobile app provided a dedicated project management resource to guide implementation and provide ongoing support, working in collaboration with Black Equipment and Nathan Baugher, fleet and rolling stock manager for Continental Tire. A custom, dedicated matrix provides necessary digital capacity to accommodate the facility’s large workforce, while also maintaining the mobile app portal’s functionality and performance. In addition, the system can work with virtually any mobile warehouse equipment.

To ensure the facility’s different departments were up to speed, training management on basic utilization reporting and equipment monitoring (as well as building operator knowledge) was required. Baugher led the efforts internally, praising the ease with which personnel can access and understand the mobile app’s portal.

“Because the system is Web-based, getting everyone access was very easy—we didn’t have to install any client-side software to individual PCs. They can literally access the system anywhere, as long as they have Internet access,” says Baugher. “And the active filtering makes looking for specific operators or vehicles easy to do.”

The telemetry solution for Continental Tire includes fault code monitoring, as automatic alerts are sent for proactive service, based on real-time equipment status. These alerts can prevent minor issues—such as a loss of hydraulic pressure or slight controller damage—from escalating into crippling downtime. The alerts are also provided directly to Black Equipment, which dispatches a technician without burdening lift truck operators or facility management.

No operation can afford unplanned downtime, and Continental Tire is no different. While many operations purchase unnecessary trucks as a budget-busting buffer against downtime risk, the mobile app helps Continental Tire avoid unnecessary expenditures. The system analyzes utilization trends like key time, motion and idle time to provide data-driven confidence that the existing fleet was sufficient.

“With the utilization information [the mobile app] provides, we were able to prove that new process workloads could be absorbed using our existing fleet,” Baugher explains.

Finally, the system incorporates digital checklists into the interlock of each vehicle, ending Continental Tire’s reliance on inefficient, outdated paper checklists. As a result, 279,000 sheets of paper, as well as more than $120,000 in paper and clerical costs (on more than 225,000 digital checklists), are saved annually.


Yale Materials Handling Corporation

(800) 233-9253


Article Topics

News
Equipment
Lift Trucks
Casebook
Mobile
OSHA
   All topics

Lift Trucks News & Resources

Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
Where is fleet management headed?
Hyster recognizes high-performing Dealer of Distinction recipients for 2022
FMH Material Handling Solutions appoints Randy Reece as new president
Toyota Material Handling honors top forklift dealers with President’s Award
More Lift Trucks

Latest in Materials Handling

Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources