MMH    Topics     Equipment    Blogs

Lift Truck Tips: Conventional in the cold

With a disciplined approach to maintenance, data-driven insight on charging and a cold condition package, you can ensure adequate performance in the cold.

By

With new power options like hydrogen-powered trucks and lithium-ion batteries emerging that perform better than conventional lead-acid batteries in cold storage environments, some cold storage operations aren’t inclined to make the move into hydrogen or lithium yet. With extra care, you can ensure lead-acid powered trucks have the power to perform.

For starters, it’s wise to select a truck that has a “cold condition” package, says Pete Thomas, director of sales with Toyota Material Handling Northern California. These packages typically involve features such as additional grease fittings, an enclosed motor drive, rust inhibitor, stainless steel linkage pins, as well as special freezer oil, tilt cylinder boots, and heaters. Most of these features are to protect against condensation and moisture buildup, Thomas says.

Hydrogen-powered lift trucks do perform extremely well in cold storage, says Thomas, but the fueling infrastructure and other costs can be daunting for operations accustomed to lead-acid. Lithium-powered electric trucks can be an easier transition, he adds, in that many electric trucks can accept and use lithium packs.

Cold reduces run time for standard lead-acid batteries, reducing capacity by up to 35% versus use in ambient temperatures, says Thomas. Lithium batteries cost more, but are less effected by cold temperatures, which cuts the need for swaps and saves on battery room space.

“Warehouse space is important, especially for cold storage operations,” says Thomas. “Lithium could become a game changer for cold storage because you get longer run times on the equipment [vs. conventional lead-acid], and you can free up warehouse space. But conventional lead-acid can work well in cold storage, you just have to factor in the reduced run time, and use a lift truck with proper cold-condition features.”

For Americold, a major operator of cold storage warehouses and services, the most common source of lift truck power in its network remains lead-acid batteries, though the company has explored multiple technologies, says Duane Fortenberry, manager of maintenance capital for Americold.

Fortenberry advises to use a battery management system to take the guesswork out of the use and charging processes and to partner with vendors to size the total amps for your battery pool to your fleet of trucks and operational requirements. These systems monitor charging and help with issues like proper cool down and equalization cycles, as well as indicate which charged batteries should be used next.

Americold does opt for electric lift trucks with a cold condition package, Fortenberry says, and also has begun using some thin-plate pure lead (TPPL) batteries in some operations, but he says given the right approach, lead-acid can do the job in cold storage.

Of course, some operations may find that the best route to cold storage productivity is adopting hydrogen fuel cells (HFCs). “HFCs are an ideal power source for applications like cold storage lift trucks as there is no power degradation in the face of extreme temperatures,” says Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power, a HFC provider. “Plug Power has fuel cells operating successfully in temperatures as low as -30°F. Additionally, much like your car, as long as there is hydrogen in the HFC the unit will run at full power.”


Article Topics

Blogs
Features
Lift Truck Tips
Magazine Archive
Other
Equipment
Lift Trucks
Americold
Batteries
Cold Storage
Lift Truck Tips
Plug Power
Toyota Material Handling North America
   All topics

Blogs News & Resources

ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights: Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
The circularity report, or how one company is doing circularity right
For piece picking, it’s all about timing
More Blogs

Latest in Materials Handling

EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
Automotive Works on it’s Mojo
60 Seconds with Aileen Ryan, President of RAIN Alliance
Where is fleet management headed?
What’s the environmental impact of wood pallets?
Pallet flow rack as recipe for efficiency
C-Suite Interview with Joe Colletti: Integration is the name of the game
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Roberto Michel's avatar
Roberto Michel
Roberto Michel, senior editor for Modern, has covered manufacturing and supply chain management trends since 1996, mainly as a former staff editor and former contributor at Manufacturing Business Technology. He has been a contributor to Modern since 2004. He has worked on numerous show dailies, including at ProMat, the North American Material Handling Logistics show, and National Manufacturing Week. You can reach him at: [email protected]
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources