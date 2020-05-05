MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Robotics

Conveyco and Exotec announce strategic partnership

Exotec's goods-to-person solution combines autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) with a high-density automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS).

By

Conveyco Technologies and Exotec Solutions have announced a strategic partnership for North America.

Exotec’s goods-to-person system combines autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) with a high-density automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS).

Conveyco Technologies, a leading systems integration company for more than 40 years, has designed and implemented order fulfillment and distribution systems for e-commerce, retail, wholesale and manufacturers. Exotec is a manufacturer of autonomous Skypod robots integrated with high density rack to create a flexible goods-to-person system.

“We were very impressed with the depth and knowledge Conveyco bring to the table. Exotec is proud to join forces with Conveyco.”, says Gilles Baulard, EVP Sales, Exotec Solutions.

The Skypod three-axis AMR is designed to vertically traverse rack to retrieve totes and then deliver the tote to a picking workstation. The amount of rack and storage positions can grow and change as needed. Likewise, the number of pick workstations can be adjusted as required. This allows organizations to meet peak demand while also being cost effective during slower periods. Unlike other technologies, the flexibility and scalability are not CAPEX prohibitive.

“This next generation goods-to-person AS/RS system combines the perfect blend of AS/RS and AMR technologies. The flexibility, modularity, scalability and cost effectiveness of this solution offers our clients a unique solution to their order fulfillment challenges and further differentiates Conveyco as a market leader,” says Ray Cocozza, President, Conveyco Technologies.


