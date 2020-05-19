Conveyco and Geek+ announce strategic partnership for North America

Conveyco Technologies, one of the premier order fulfillment and distribution center systems integrators in North America, announces their strategic partnership with Geek+, a global provider of smart logistics solutions that utilizes advanced robotics and artificial intelligence technologies, to help support organizations across North America.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Conveyco to accelerate access to AMR (autonomous mobile robot) solutions in North America.” commented Rick DeFiesta, Partnership and Business Development Director at Geek+. “The demonstrated efficiency, scalability and cost-saving of Geek+ solutions will bring significant value and enable flexible logistics for customers across industries, at a time where logistics bottlenecks are increasing.”

“The breadth of field proven AMR technologies that Geek+ provides allows Conveyco to truly focus on our clients use and business case to provide them a scalable and cost-effective solution,” said Ed Romaine, VP Marketing & Business Development. He continued, “Being able to implement Conveyco’s RightFIT methodology using Geek+ technologies will provide efficiencies and competitive advantages to our clients that will change their market dynamics.”

The distribution agreement allows Conveyco to offer Geek+ robotics solutions to improve efficiency, provide flexibility, and reduce costs associated with warehouse and logistics operations in various industries. With regard to fast-growing industries, such as e-commerce and online retail, traditional manual warehouse operations cannot meet customer and market demands efficiently and accurately and will benefit from the joint offering.

Geek+ Goods-to-Person Picking System, empowered by Geek+ proprietary smart algorithms, uses P-series warehouse robots to eliminate redundant walking of the picking workers, improve picking accuracy, and reduce labor intensity. The AI-driven system features robot tasks management, combined order optimization and picking, inventory management, dynamic wave optimization, and adjustments of inventory layouts for maximum efficiency.

About Conveyco Technologies

Conveyco Technologies has been providing world class performance enhancements for order fulfillment, distribution centers and warehouse operations for over 40 years. Solutions and systems include autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), robotic picking, sortation, voice, pick-to-light, palletizing, AS/RS, automated case handling, dispensing, AGVs, WES, WMS and WCS software plus consulting and integration services. For more information, please visit: https://www.conveyco.com/

About Geek+

Geek+ is global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable and highly-efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ counts 300 global customers and has deployed more than 10,000 robots worldwide. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 800 employees and is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Germany, the UK, the US, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information, please visit: https://www.geekplus.com/



