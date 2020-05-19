MMH    Topics     Warehouse    AGVs

Conveyco and Geek+ announce strategic partnership for North America

Partnership will provide flexibility and reduced costs associated for warehouse and logistics operations in various industries, especially for fast-growing e-commerce and online retail.

By

Conveyco Technologies, one of the premier order fulfillment and distribution center systems integrators in North America, announces their strategic partnership with Geek+, a global provider of smart logistics solutions that utilizes advanced robotics and artificial intelligence technologies, to help support organizations across North America.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Conveyco to accelerate access to AMR (autonomous mobile robot) solutions in North America.” commented Rick DeFiesta, Partnership and Business Development Director at Geek+. “The demonstrated efficiency, scalability and cost-saving of Geek+ solutions will bring significant value and enable flexible logistics for customers across industries, at a time where logistics bottlenecks are increasing.”

“The breadth of field proven AMR technologies that Geek+ provides allows Conveyco to truly focus on our clients use and business case to provide them a scalable and cost-effective solution,” said Ed Romaine, VP Marketing & Business Development. He continued, “Being able to implement Conveyco’s RightFIT methodology using Geek+ technologies will provide efficiencies and competitive advantages to our clients that will change their market dynamics.”

The distribution agreement allows Conveyco to offer Geek+ robotics solutions to improve efficiency, provide flexibility, and reduce costs associated with warehouse and logistics operations in various industries. With regard to fast-growing industries, such as e-commerce and online retail, traditional manual warehouse operations cannot meet customer and market demands efficiently and accurately and will benefit from the joint offering.

Geek+ Goods-to-Person Picking System, empowered by Geek+ proprietary smart algorithms, uses P-series warehouse robots to eliminate redundant walking of the picking workers, improve picking accuracy, and reduce labor intensity. The AI-driven system features robot tasks management, combined order optimization and picking, inventory management, dynamic wave optimization, and adjustments of inventory layouts for maximum efficiency.

Click here to see a video of Geek+ AMRs at work.

About Conveyco Technologies
Conveyco Technologies has been providing world class performance enhancements for order fulfillment, distribution centers and warehouse operations for over 40 years. Solutions and systems include autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), robotic picking, sortation, voice, pick-to-light, palletizing, AS/RS, automated case handling, dispensing, AGVs, WES, WMS and WCS software plus consulting and integration services. For more information, please visit: https://www.conveyco.com/

About Geek+
Geek+ is global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable and highly-efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ counts 300 global customers and has deployed more than 10,000 robots worldwide. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 800 employees and is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Germany, the UK, the US, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information, please visit: https://www.geekplus.com/


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Technology
Equipment
AGVs
AGVs
Autonomous Mobile Robots
Conveyco
Geek+
Robotics
Warehouses
   All topics

AGVs News & Resources

ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
Kivnon introduces automated forklift pallet stacker
AGILOX adds intelligent dolly mover to fleet of AMRs
OTTO Motors launches mid-sized autonomous mobile robot
Jungheinrich highlights AGV high-rack stacker
Update on Conventional AGVs
Danfoss Power Solutions implements AMRs
More AGVs

Latest in Materials Handling

SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
Equipment leasing outlook for rest of year lowered after slow start to 2023
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
Threat or Friend? Robotic Cleaning in Warehousing and Logistics
Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) reports increased industry orders for 2022
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources