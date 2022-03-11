MMH    Topics     News    Core eBusiness Solutions

Core eBusiness Solutions and Numina Group announce new alliance

Alliance addresses need for a combination of advanced WMS and warehouse automation capabilities integrated as a single solution.

Core eBusiness Solutions, a provider of warehouse management system (WMS) software, announced today a strategic alliance with The Numina Group, a warehouse integrator that also offers warehouse execution system (WES) level software.

Through this alliance, both Core and Numina will be able to offer a combination of advanced WMS and warehouse automation capabilities integrated as a single solution, scalable to support a business with a single or multiple warehouse operations, the alliance partners stated.

In today’s tight labor environment, lean, efficient, low-touch technologies such as Autonomous Mobile Robots, AMRs, Goods to Person (G2P) and pick by voice play a critical role in lowering manual labor requirements to meet same day ecommerce and B2B customer order fulfillment demand, the partners added. Numina-Core’s software driven solutions are focused on cutting labor costs while optimizing and accelerating productivity to meet customers’ demands for faster, accurate on-time delivery, the companies added.

Core’s Cloud based WMS includes the required tools to manage the increasing complexity of 3PL, retail, medical and B2B distribution centers, with software modules that support Receipt and Put-away, Transfers, Replenishment, Stock Movement, Inventory Transactions, QA Hold and Releases, 3PL Billing and a Customer’s Portal to access and view their specific warehouse inventory and customers order shipment status. Numina’s Real-time Distribution Software (RDS) Warehouse Execution and Control Software, is a full suite of predeveloped modules, including order release optimization for managing the latest generation Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMRs) driven Goods to Person (G2P), and Voice and Pick to Light Systems with automated pack and ship conveyor systems.

“Our strategy has always been to provide our customers with the right blend of technologies to operate a more competitive and efficient supply chain,” explained Robert Schilt President Core eBusiness Solutions. “We are proud to partner with the Numina Group. With our alliance and Numina’s wide array of Warehouse Automation Systems and their Robotics Warehouse Technologies, we can support our customer’s needs to add technologies that maximize productivity.”

“Core eBusiness Solutions has been a pioneer in the Supply Chain Industry developing and distributing over the past 19 years 3PL WMS software systems,” added Dan Hanrahan, president of the Numina Group. “Our customers are benefiting from the array of Warehouse Management Software solutions that are an inherent part of Core’s WMS system. Our objective has always been to stay on the forefront of new developments in the warehouse supply sector. Numina and Core joining together are now primed to bring to the industry a powerful group of new and advanced warehouse technologies.”


Core eBusiness Solutions News & Resources

