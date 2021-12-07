MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products

Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products’ new manufacturing facility nears completion

$15 million greenfield manufacturing facility, located in a suburb of Louisville, Kentucky, will enable Cornerstone to increase its manufacturing output by more than double current capacity for its engineered flooring panel and shelving products.

By

The new facility is located at 264 Eiler Avenue in Louisville, near the UPS Worldport and Louisville International Airport
The new facility is located at 264 Eiler Avenue in Louisville, near the UPS Worldport and Louisville International Airport

Having experienced significant growth in demand for its ResinDek engineered flooring panel and shelving products over the past two years, Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products and its parent company, Universal Woods, have invested in the construction of a new, $15 million greenfield manufacturing facility. Located in a suburb of Louisville, Kentucky, the plant will enable Cornerstone to increase its manufacturing output to more than double its current capacity.

“Our business has grown dramatically over the past two years, for which we are extremely grateful,” said Greg Doppler, inventor of the ResinDek flooring panel and President of Cornerstone. “As a result of this tremendous growth, we are approaching the upper limits of our current production capacity. This investment will ensure we are in position to deliver ResinDek products quickly to our valued customers well into the future.”

“The new facility’s footprint is more than double the current footprint, enabling us to carry more inventory and manufacture products faster. That combined with a design that incorporates significantly more dock doors for shipping and receiving, will allow us to reduce lead times,” added Scott McGill, Director of Sales at Cornerstone.

“The new operation will also be equipped with the latest state-of-the-art electron beam coating and curing equipment that we have always used to produce our ResinDek’s protective coatings and finishes, only at much higher throughput rates and volumes than before,” Doppler explained. “It will also allow us to attain even greater quality than the high standards our current coating and curing line currently achieves.”

“The new equipment will not only increase quality and manufacturing output, but also provide a wider array of opportunities within our new product development program. This will allow us to continue to offer a fantastic value proposition to our customers,” added McGill.

The new facility, located at 264 Eiler Avenue in Louisville, near the UPS Worldport and Louisville International Airport, will be staffed by the same production team working at the existing operation. In advance of its construction, Cornerstone added additional employees in 2021 in anticipation of the expanded production capacity. “Starting them ahead of the new plant’s construction allows them to become familiar with the ResinDek production process before the new facility goes live,” said Doppler.

Equipment is slated to be installed and commissioned throughout January 2022, with partial production beginning shortly thereafter. The new coating and curing machinery are scheduled for installation in the second quarter of 2022.

“We expect to be fully operational in the third quarter of 2022 and look forward to celebrating Cornerstone’s new capabilities with a Grand Opening ceremony at that time,” Doppler concluded.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products
Mezzanines
Rack
Storage
Universal Woods
   All topics

Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products News & Resources

Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products’ new manufacturing facility nears completion
Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products increases mezzanine decking performance and warranty

Latest in Materials Handling

EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
Automotive Works on it’s Mojo
60 Seconds with Aileen Ryan, President of RAIN Alliance
Where is fleet management headed?
What’s the environmental impact of wood pallets?
Pallet flow rack as recipe for efficiency
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 registration open
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources