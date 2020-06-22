MMH    Topics     Technology    White Papers

COVID-19 and the Supply Chain

In our third white paper examining the Kaizen approach, we look at lights-out logistics; how it came into use and how it can help supply chains become more resilient in times of great uncertainty and crisis.

By

There are a number of factors that drive the adoption of automation in the warehouse. As the COVID-19 pandemic has shown, one of the most powerful drivers can be a crisis. It acts as a catalyst for transformation and innovation by elevating problems and providing the opportunity, motivation and resources to overcome them.

In our third white paper examining the Kaizen approach, we look at lights-out logistics; how it came into use and how it can help supply chains become more resilient in times of great uncertainty and crisis. By way of example, the paper explores the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on grocery supply chains.

