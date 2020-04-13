MMH    Topics     Blogs

COVID-19: Job search strategies during a pandemic crisis

Suddenly on the job market? These tactics and tools can prepare you for and help execute a successful job search.

By

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to wreak havoc on lives and businesses, many supply chain professionals and executives have been suddenly thrust into job search mode and will need to figure out how to navigate uncharted waters as it relates to job seeking strategies and tactics.

In the spirit of helping those that have been laid off or furloughed, we’re going to break down what to do to prepare for a job search, how to best execute and other tactics to increase your chances for success.

Optimize your marketing assets
Before you launch a job search, you must have your resume, LinkedIn profile and related marketing assets fully optimized to help set you apart from others. As it relates to supply chain resume advice, it’s critical to convey the value you delivered for past employers and aim to quantify the results of your accomplishments.

By increasing your visibility on LinkedIn, you’ll improve your ability to be discovered and contacted by supply chain recruiters and employers. Be sure to check out this webinar on how to best optimize your LinkedIn profile if your current profile isn’t getting much action.

Establish an action plan
A job search truly begins with writing down your goals and corresponding action steps. Treat your job search like a major project and keep track of goals, tasks, follow-ups and other important details. Here’s a link to download a copy of our Job Search Tracking Template (Excel file)which you can modify to fit your particular needs.

Create a dynamic list of target companies
Develop a list of companies you wish to target in order of preference (start with 25 to 50 to maintain a strong focus) and bookmark their job posting sites. Leverage LinkedIn and Indeed.com job alerts to add some automation to your job search while discovering new companies to target. Ensure that you’re targeting companies that align with your interests, values and background, and ideally are stable and hiring as opposed to the other way around.

Write down every job you apply for
It’s important to track job application activities so you stay organized, can follow up with the right company at the right time, and are prepared when an employer calls about a job that you recently applied for.

Document contacts and referrals
Be sure to document all contacts you discover, aiming to identify, connect and network with the following types of individuals:
• Hiring managers, department leaders and supply chain executives
• HR partners and supply chain recruiters
• Anyone that could help get your foot in the door e.g. Alumni, friend, neighbor, ex-coworker, etc.

Penetrate the employer’s back door
In addition to applying online to job postings, you’ll want to put effort into penetrating the employer’s back door through outreach efforts. Create a short message, which you can send via email and/or LinkedIn, explaining how you add value and what you’re looking for in a new role. You’ll want to incorporate a “call to action” for each message such as scheduling an introductory call or asking for a referral. Be persistent, but not too pushy, when following up to increase the probability of engaging your target audience.

Leverage and expand your network
While in-person networking activities are on pause due to the pandemic crisis, you can still network digitally through email, phone, video conference tools like Zoom, social media sites such as Facebook and LinkedIn, and even supply chain associations such as ASCM’s Supply Chain Channel. Always ask for referrals and how you can help each person, aiming to “stay on the radar” so your name comes to mind if a suitable opportunity arises in the future.

It’s also important to work towards gaining a reputation for being good at what you do as this can enhance your visibility across your network. Writing and publishing articles on LinkedIn, a blog, or trade magazine can certainly aid with increasing your discoverability. Periodically sharing content of value is recommended as well, especially on LinkedIn.

Engage supply chain recruiting firms
You should know who the top supply chain executive recruiters and search firms are and aim to stay on their radar screen as well. One way to find these firms is through a quick Google or Linkedin search and seeking out referrals from your professional network.

For more advice, be sure to check out our COVID-19 Supply Chain Talent Toolkit which contains helpful links on topics such as resume tips, interview preparation and more.

To your success, health and safety!

By Rodney Apple, founder and managing partner, SCM Talent Group. He can be reached at [email protected].


