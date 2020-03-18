Covid-19 notification for attendees of Modex 2020

MHI has been continuously monitoring the COVID-19 situation before, during and since MODEX 2020 to proactively provide attendees and exhibitors with as much information as possible on this on-going situation. For that reason, MHI is notifying all MODEX 2020 participants about a possible exposure to COVID-19 during the expo.

It has been brought to our attention that a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 was on-site at the Georgia World Congress Center during MODEX 2020. This person was working on-site for a trade show marketing and labor provider from March 4-14. We are told the person tested positive on March 17 and is recovering at this time.

Out of an abundance of caution, we want to share this information with you so you can take necessary steps to monitor your own situation. As a precaution, we are advising participants who attended MODEX 2020 to monitor themselves for the following symptoms for up to 14 days from your last day at MODEX 2020

—Fever

—Cough

—Headache

—Shortness of breath

If you have these, or other, flu-like symptoms, we recommend that you self-isolate and reach out to your medical provider for advice on next steps. Please refer to the CDC recommendations for protecting yourself and others.

MHI will provide additional information on this situation as it becomes known. These are challenging and unprecedented times for our community and MHI will continue to share additional information we receive on this situation at modexshow.com/covid19.aspx.

Our thoughts are with anyone affected and we wish them a speedy and full recovery. Contact us at [email protected] if you have questions.



