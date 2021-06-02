MMH    Topics 

CPA joins forces with ECPA to expand supply chain opportunities

Contract packaging industry associations partner on use of RFQ tool

By

Latest Material Handling News

JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
60 Seconds with Aileen Ryan, president of RAIN Alliance
Where is fleet management headed?
More News

Capitalizing on the success of CPA’s Request for Quote (RFQ) tool, global brands now have heightened access to capabilities in both North America and Europe. CPA, The Association for Contract Packaging and Manufacturing, is joining forces with the European Contract Packaging Association (ECPA) to expand the capabilities of CPA’s RFQ tool, allowing global brands one service to find contract packagers and contract manufacturers (CP/CM) partners in the location that works best for them.

“We have seen great success with the RFQ tool within the North American market,” says Ron Puvak, executive director, CPA. “In today’s global economy, we are excited to be able to expand the reach of consumer brands beyond North America.”

CPA’s RFQ tool is currently used by brands to match their needs to the solutions provided by CPA members by submitting their project needs. CPA then dispatches these submissions directly to the CPA members whose services match the project needs outlined in the submission. With this partnership, ECPA’s network of members will be added to the list of CP/CMs that can receive brand project submissions that fit their capabilities. There is no charge for the use of this tool.

“We are excited about this CPA RFQ tool partnership because it allows both associations to increase our collaboration efforts to further our shared vision of improving and strengthening the overall CP/CM industry,” says Marc van den Maagdenberg, board member, ECPA. “This collaboration will bring value to brands by expanding their pool of possible CP/CMs to partner with and to CPA and ECPA members by providing heightened opportunities for business growth and furthering networking and collaboration opportunities between members and their potential clients.”

To submit an RFQ to CPA members, visit www.contractpackaging.org/RFQ and submit the form, providing as much information as possible. To submit an RFQ to ECPA members, visit http://www.contractpackaging.org/ECPA and be sure to provide as much information as possible.


Article Topics

News
CPA
European Contract Packaging Association
Packaging
The Association for Contract Packaging
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources