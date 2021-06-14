MMH    Topics     Technology    White Papers    Micro-fulfillment

Creating Synergies Between Online and Storefront Sales

Micro-fulfillment centers have become the strategy of choice for grocers and retailers seeking to move inventory closer to customers. Technology solutions such as AutoStore empowered by Swisslog deliver the storage density, reliability, and productivity effective MFCs demand. But choosing the right solution is only part of the challenge. How you deploy your MFC determines how well it can drive improvements in customer service, and its ability create synergies between online and storefront sales.

To learn more, download our white paper Winning the Last Mile in the Supply Chain Race: Using Micro-Fulfillment to Synergize Online and Storefront.

