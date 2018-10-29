Creform donates AGVs to Alabama Industrial Training Center

MMH Staff

October 29, 2018

Creform Corporation has donated two AGVs to the Alabama Industrial Development Training Center (AIDT), which will use them in its training facility’s lab to simulate manufacturing processes.

The AGV system consists of a loop that’s approximately 150 ft. end to end. AGVs carry a cart of blocks representing the product to a robot, which picks block from the top of the cart and places them on the conveyor. On the other end, a robot picks from the conveyor and places the blocks on the AGV’s cart. The carts feature a flat carrying deck on top to hold the blocks during transport. Each AGV can move at speeds of up to 164 ft. (50 M)/min and can hold up to 1,332 lb. (600 Kg). Each AGV transports a dolly constructed of Creform pipe and joint and follows a magnetic tape guide path with embedded RFID tags alongside.

The units can handle up to a 50-course program with an HMI touch screen, RFID readers to initiate commands and 5Ghz wireless radio. A Hokuyo 8-bit optical device communicates between the AGV and the stationary devices, while the units feature a powered hitch that allows for automatic coupling and uncoupling.

The AGVs are powered by a 24-volt system with two 62AH 12v AGM batteries. An opportunity charging system is incorporated into the system that eliminates the need for the user to change batteries.

About Alabama Industrial Training Center

The mission of AIDT, an independent agency under the supervision and oversight of the Secretary of Commerce, is to provide quality workforce development for Alabama’s new and expanding businesses, and to expand the opportunities of its citizens through the jobs these businesses create. Its Total Workforce Delivery System has provided thousands of skilled employees to Alabama industries since 1971.