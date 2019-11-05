MMH    Topics 

Cronin joins IAM Robotics board

Supply chain technology veteran brings experience to growing robotics company

By

IAM Robotics, manufacturers of the world’s first autonomous mobile manipulation robots (AMMR), welcomes Greg Cronin as a supply chain expert advisor and a member of the board of directors. A pioneer in the warehouse management industry, Cronin brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to IAM Robotics as the company continues to grow by addressing eCommerce challenges with smart and efficient automation solutions.

Over his career, Cronin has advised and led several companies to the next level of business expansion by identifying key pain points and creating successful solutions for customers. Companies include AutoStore, Honeywell Intelligrated, Quiet Logistics, Manhattan Associates and McHugh/RedPrairie/JDA, among others. Cronin’s know-how, in both the automated hardware and innovative “smart” software fields, will help guide IAM Robotics’ transformative technology into real-world eCommerce solutions.

“We are excited to have Greg on board, and we appreciate that he shares in our enthusiasm and recognizes the potential for our product suite on a global scale,” said Joel Reed, CEO and president of IAM Robotics. “The wealth of knowledge Greg brings from his experiences and his tremendous business insight and savvy will only aid our mission.”

“IAM Robotics has a technology platform that is unique to eCommerce fulfillment,” said Cronin. “I have never witnessed a time where automation has become so critical, SKU escalation so widespread, consumer demands so challenging, I am excited to be part of IAM Robotics growth because I believe they are where the future is headed.”


