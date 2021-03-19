Crown Battery Manufacturing celebrates its 95th anniversary

Crown Battery Manufacturing, one of the world’s oldest continually operating battery producers, announced that it will commemorate its 95th anniversary this month. Founded in 1926, Crown Battery employs more than 625 people. Today, the company’s batteries use 3D modeling and robotic assembly—and power Essential Industries like healthcare, sanitation, food and grocery, and telecommunications in more than 100 countries.

“Few companies are privileged to celebrate their 95th anniversaries,” said Hal Hawk, president of Crown Battery. “We couldn’t have reached this milestone without our employees’ dedication and hard work. We’re proud of their efforts to provide high-performance, green batteries to people on six continents. And we look forward to creating dependable products and good jobs for the next 95 years and beyond.”

Over the past decades, Crown Battery has brought jobs back to the United States—and invested heavily in environmental sustainability and renewable energy.

Crown batteries are 100% US-engineered and -manufactured at the company’s ISO 9001:2015-certified headquarters. Since the 1970s, Crown Battery’s plant has expanded multiple times to accommodate new employees. And the company brought jobs to Ohio from Mexico and China. In the community, Crown Battery is an active supporter of the Ronald McDonald House, local food banks, Rotary International, United Way, and other charitable causes.



