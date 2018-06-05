Crown Equipment launches educational campaign on forklift safety

Crown to release a series of articles, posters, blogs and other resources beginning on June 12.

Crown Equipment, one of the world’s largest material handling companies, is using this month’s National Forklift Safety Day, sponsored by the Industrial Truck Association (ITA), to kick off an ongoing educational campaign designed to raise awareness of important forklift safety topics.

The campaign is built around the availability of new safety resources and content on crown.com. Beginning on National Forklift Safety Day, a series of safety-related articles will be posted to Crown’s blog. Topics include “five steps to improving forklift safety” and “tips for engaging operators in forklift safety.”

A new product safety features guide will be available for download on Crown’s safety page. The campaign also includes a series of educational safety posters, featuring tips on docking, tipovers, speed and more, that will be released sequentially for download so end users can display within their facility.

“We appreciate the important role the ITA plays in organizing National Forklift Safety Day and have enjoyed collaborating with other OEMs to create a unified message that increases awareness of forklift safety,” said Jim Mozer, senior vice president, Crown Equipment and this year’s ITA National Forklift Safety Day task force chairman. “This annual event is elevating the critical message that safety needs to be top-of-mind every day and is helping everyone understand that any vehicle or technology can be unsafe when used improperly and not supported by the proper safety training, policies and best practices.”

As part of the campaign, Crown will also be highlighting customer stories that feature safety best practices and impactful results. One of the first will be PEER Bearing, a bearing manufacturer that used Crown’s InfoLink fleet and operator management system, as well as Crown’s Demonstrated Performance TrainSafe Train-the-Trainer course, to advance its safety culture.

“The PEER Bearing story is a good reminder that for successful safety programs, it is not just about the quality of the training, but also the breadth and accessibility of the training,” said Ron Grisez, director of product safety, Crown Equipment. “This is why Crown offers the training materials and training not just for the operators, but also for trainers, supervisors and even pedestrians. It’s why we offer training through a network of training centers, company-owned branches and independent dealers; providing accessibility across the country.”

