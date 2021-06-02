MMH    Topics 

Crown Equipment marks National Forklift Safety Day by emphasizing comprehensive safety

Holistic forklift safety approach spans training, compliance management, equipment design, connectivity, and analytics

By

Latest Material Handling News

Crown Equipment Corporation, one of the world’s largest material handling companies, is using this month’s National Forklift Safety Day, sponsored by the Industrial Truck Association (ITA), to emphasize the importance of a comprehensive safety program that goes beyond the forklift and stresses the role of the individual.

On National Forklift Safety Day and every day, warehouse, supply chain, and safety managers should understand the interconnection among the many components of a holistic safety program, which can include:

• Training that is accessible, personalized, and extends across the workforce.
• Compliance management that controls access and automates processes for streamlining safety adherence.
• Equipment design that prioritizes safer operation.
• Connectivity that provides more visibility, awareness, and opportunities.
• Real-time and historical data analytics that inform safety goals.

A comprehensive approach to safety also means integrating elements that may not traditionally be viewed as forklift safety. In the warehouse, for example, this can include clearly marked pedestrian walkways, signage visible to both pedestrians and operators, frequent assessment of rack condition, and adequate lighting to illuminate aisles and workstations.

In recognition of National Forklift Safety Day, Crown encourages individuals to visit its Virtual Trade Show. The interactive 3-D display offers content on a variety of topics, including safety, connectivity, automation, and alternative power sources. Crown’s e-book, “An Integrated Approach to Forklift Safety,” can also be viewed within the platform and downloaded on crown.com.

“National Forklift Safety Day continues to play a crucial role in keeping forklift safety top of mind for warehouse managers, workers, and operators,” said Jim Mozer, senior vice president, Crown Equipment. “This year, we want to remind everyone that forklift safety is more than one day and is more than just the forklift. Organizations that understand the interconnection among the many components of a comprehensive safety program are better positioned to create and maintain a strong safety-first culture with active engagement from employees.”  

Crown will also support the National Forklift Safety Day initiative throughout June with the promotion of new safety content on their social channels and blog, as well as through a sponsorship opportunity with DC Velocity.

For more than 60 years, the ITA has been the leading organization of industrial truck manufacturers and suppliers of component parts and accessories that conduct business in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Based in Washington, D.C., ITA maintains an influential voice in international standards development for the industry. The organization also advances engineering practices to promote safe products, disseminates statistical marketplace information, and provides industry forums for learning and networking.

For additional safety resources, visit Crown’s safety page.


