Crown Equipment opens new sales and service center in Nevada

Two hours east of Sacramento, the Reno-Sparks area has developed into a significant distribution region with growth opportunities across a variety of industries.

By

Crown Equipment Corporation, one of the world’s largest material handling companies, has announced the opening of a new sales and service location in Reno, Nev.

“The Reno-Sparks area has steadily developed into a significant distribution region, with plenty of growth opportunities and large facilities supporting a variety of industries,” said Craig Kelly, branch manager of Crown Lift Trucks in Sacramento. “This new location just east of Sacramento allows Crown to provide advanced equipment, technology and services to support growth, cost control measures and safety and efficiency initiatives for customers in western Nevada. It also brings Crown closer to customers in the region by providing them with what they need when and where they need it most.”

The Crown Lift Trucks facility offers a complete selection of material handling technologies, products and services, including forklifts, warehouse design solutions, battery and charger service, Integrity Parts and Service System, automated warehouse solutions and connected fleet and operator management systems.


