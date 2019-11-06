MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Lift Trucks

Crown Equipment opens new sales and service center in Springfield, Mo.

New location offers forklifts, warehouse design solutions, automation technology, Crown's fleet and operator management system, and comprehensive battery and charger service.

Crown Equipment Corporation, one of the world’s largest material handling companies, has announced the opening of a new, expanded sales and service center in Springfield, Mo.

The facility will help Crown meet growing customer needs in southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas, including the areas of Springfield, Joplin, Branson and Lebanon, Missouri.

The new Crown Lift Trucks location, at 2637 E. Jean St., offers customers a complete selection of material handling technologies, products and services. This includes forklifts, warehouse design solutions, parts and service, automation technology, Crown’s fleet and operator management system, and comprehensive battery and charger service.

“With our expanded sales and service center we are committed for the long-run to provide our customers a one-stop solution that answers their complete requirements for advanced, efficient, cost-saving material handling equipment and service,” said David Smith, general manager, Mid-Central Region, Crown Equipment. “The new center is dedicated to supporting the continued growth of our customers, including businesses in our region’s thriving distribution, auto parts remanufacturing and underground storage sectors.”

The Springfield branch offers equipment sales and rental, an expanded parts warehouse, a modern, updated shop facility with wash and paint bays, and a spacious demonstration area for trying out the latest in forklift and automated warehouse technology.

Customers can reach the Springfield Crown Lift Truck branch at 417-862-7411. Keenan Darnell is branch manager.


