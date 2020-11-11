Crown Equipment rolls out new online store adding thousands of forklift parts

Crown Equipment Corporation, one of the world’s largest material handling companies, today unveiled a new e-commerce site for U.S. customers. The online store, at shop.crown.com, provides customers with the ability to purchase select Crown products and thousands of forklift parts and supplies at any time from a computer, tablet or mobile device.

More than 4,000 forklift parts and supplies from Crown’s One Source Lift Truck Parts program are available for online purchase, which enables customers to shop for virtually all of their parts and accessory needs in one place. Crown’s popular PTH Series manual and WP Series electric pallet jacks are also available for purchase on the new site. A user-friendly, intuitive interface allows customers to quickly search, sort and filter results to find what they need and check out using a credit card.

“The goal of the crown.com Store is to be accessible to our customers whenever they need us,” said Jim Mozer, senior vice president, Crown Equipment. “We’re offering convenient access to thousands of quality products with local fulfillment and fast delivery. It’s a reflection of the value we place on our customers and our commitment to helping them succeed, while still offering the personal touch they appreciate.”

Orders placed on the crown.com Store are filled locally through Crown’s extensive U.S. retail network to facilitate fast delivery and enhance customer support.



