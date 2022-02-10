CSS celebrates 50 years of service

The Conveyor and Sortation Systems (CSS) Industry Group of MHI is celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2022.

Founded in 1972, the mission of the CSS Industry Group is to promote the market growth and effective use of conveyor and sortation systems in manufacturing, warehousing, distribution and other key markets. CSS also features a Vertical Reciprocating Conveyer (VRC) subcommittee that is comprised of the industry’s leading suppliers of material lifts intended to meet the safety requirements of ASME B20.1 – Safety Standard for Conveyors and Related Equipment.

Dan Barrera, Segment Manager at Carter Intralogistics says, “CSS has given me the opportunity to increase my industry reach (networking) and expand my knowledge. More important, CSS is allowing me the opportunity to provide a positive impact in our industry. In other words, it allows me to participate with a group of professionals to solve problems, set standards, and improve conditions within material handling.”

“Being part of the long-standing CSS Group within MHI has been a rewarding experience. The collaboration over the years with varying industry experts has widened the reach and produced great educational content. With the build-out of the new app and content derived from several SME’s, the group will continue to be a staple where folks can educate themselves on general conveyors, sortation solutions, and multiple types of material handling aspects,” adds Satyen Pathak, Account Executive for Designed Conveyor Systems.

“The momentum and team driving CSS today, I am glad to be involved. Quite frankly, the forward-thinking CSS group is setting trends that other industry groups will surely follow,” said Mike Drolet, Industry Development Manager - Logistics & Packaging with Murrelektronik.

“Over the past 50 years, the MHI CSS committee and its members have worked together to support and promote the conveyor industry and monitor outside industry and regulatory threats. Without such vigilance and unified CSS member support and proactive advocacy for the ASME B20.1 code standard, bringing conveyor products to market and keeping them running in a cost-effective manner, would have been difficult, at best. Together, we have overcome many regulatory hurdles, removing roadblocks to the creation, installation and use of innovative, safe, and efficient material handling conveyor solutions,” explains Chuck Cobb, Vice President – Sales, Marketing & Product Support of PFlow Industries Inc.

Added Louis Coleman, Sr. Sales and Marketing with Autoquip, “this group has connected us with other VRC manufacturers to ensure we all work towards identifying product standards and to promote the safe use and awareness of VRCs in our industry. It also allows for great dialog and understanding of the overall conveyor industry.”

To mark the occasion, CSS will be using a special logo to celebrate 50 years as a group. To learn more about CSS and CSS members, visit mhi.org/css.



