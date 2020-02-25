MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Storage

Cubic Designs, Mezzanine Europe & Mezzanine International are now MiTek Mezzanine Systems

The existing management teams and staff in all regions will be working together to create solutions to larger challenges in the material handling and logistics industries.

Today, diversified global building solutions supplier MiTek announced the rebranding of three organizations within its mezzanine engineering and fabrication product portfolio. Driven by customer demand and organizational collaboration, the three mezzanine providers, spanning two continents, Cubic Designs in North America, Mezzanine Europe in Germany, and Mezzanine International in the United Kingdom, are now known as MiTek Mezzanine Systems.

“MiTek is driven to transform the overall building industry, bringing a comprehensive solutions approach to the challenges of design to delivery,” said MiTek Chairman and CEO Mark Thom. “The consolidation of our three operations into a united, global MiTek Mezzanine Systems division allows us to create better building solutions for all of our partners in the logistics, manufacturing, warehouse, and material
handling marketplaces.”

MiTek has experienced growing demand from its customer base to form a single, global mezzanine company in order to provide greater capacity to handle very large, complex projects, economies of scale, enhanced access to the latest technologies through shared investment in R&D, and a wider and more unified service network. The existing management teams and staff in all regions will be working
together to create solutions to larger challenges in the material handling and logistics industries.

“We are excited about the opportunity to apply MiTek’s strong legacy of software, services, automation, and engineered products to the MiTek Mezzanine Systems Division to meet our customers’ needs,” said Chris Hollander, MiTek President - Commercial Segment. “Our talented teams engineer and fabricate the most efficient, code-compliant, and robust custom mezzanine solutions for our global and local
clients. Under the leadership of Gene Toombs, MiTek Mezzanine Systems President, we will build on that with new and innovative solutions, technology, and processes to meet growing and changing market demand.”

“Our three operations have been working more closely together on a number of projects for global clients,” added Mezzanine International’s Managing Director, Scott Chambers. “Repositioning us together under the MiTek Mezzanine Systems brand – thereby forming the first truly global mezzanine supplier – is the next logical step. Our focus will be on bringing our local solutions to new global partnerships and current customers, recognizing the needs in the different regions we serve.” Chambers will continue as Development Director for the MiTek Mezzanine Systems Division and Managing Director for European and UK operations.


