Custom Dock Lift For Stage Level Receiving

Advance Lifts

By· January 25, 2019

This dock lift is a 3000 series lift modified for a higher travel of 11’2”. The platform is 8ft wide by 16ft long on the building side, and 15ft long on the opposite side.

The front of the platform is angled to help accommodate the space needed for trucks to back up to it.

This building is used for theatrical, musical, dance, and other events and the purpose for the lift is to unload trucks to the stage level. The lift is in a raised pit and rests at 30” off the ground for accessing the various sized trucks used by the performance groups.