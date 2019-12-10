Custom mobile computers support the visually impaired

North Central Sight Services (NCSS) provides products, services and employment opportunities to the blind and visually impaired.

The company recently modernized its warehouse operations by improving the accuracy and efficiency of its inventory and picking process with mobile computers (Zebra Technologies) running a customized warehouse management system (CSSI Technologies).

The organization employs 29 visually impaired workers, including its CEO, and needed a flexible platform to accommodate worker needs.

NCSS workers count, package and ship AbilityOne office supplies, flash drives, labels and CD/DVD packs as part of a program under the U.S. AbilityOne Commission.

The new warehouse management system (WMS) standardizes about 80% of the functionality on the mobile computer and customizes the other 20% for each customer.

Customizations for NCCS include large characters, color coding and voice-directed picking to help visually impaired employees.

“The solution has helped us modernize our warehouse from a manual-based process to an automated one that has increased worker productivity and picking accuracy, which has led to the near elimination of returns,” says Terri Kio, industry operations manager, North Central Sight Services. “The technology has made a measurable difference in our business and makes our staff feel supported in their careers.”



