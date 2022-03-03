Daifuku North America, Storage Solutions form integration partnership for automation solutions

Storage Solutions Inc. has formed a partnership with Daifuku North America in which Storage Solutions has become an official integrator of Daifuku’s full suite of automation solutions for warehouses, distribution centers, and fulfillment centers in North America.

Daifuku has been a leader in automation solutions for the material handling industry for decades, starting in 1937 in Japan before establishing Daifuku U.S.A. Inc. in Chicago in 1983. Their full suite of solutions includes storage, conveyor, automation, software, robotics, and more, with solutions that can be applied to a wide range of industries.

As more companies along the supply chain face rising costs, increased fulfillment expectations, and challenges around labor availability, the demand for automation solutions is growing, Storage Solutions explained. This partnership will allow Storage Solutions to feature an expanded solution set to integrate technology designed to alleviate these challenges.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Daifuku Wynright to provide automation solutions to businesses in North America,” explained Eric McDonald, Chief Customer Officer with Storage Solutions. “The partnership provides Storage Solutions many options to allow us to pursue our goal of assisting our customers in eliminating the most detrimental activity in a distribution center – people walking or riding around on lift equipment. We can bring our industry knowledge and experience with Daifuku’s world-class technology and solution set to a whole new level of warehouses and distribution centers.”

Founded in 1978 as a distributor of warehouse equipment, Storage Solutions has evolved to address any challenges in operations for warehouses, distribution centers, and fulfillment centers. From design to installation to integration and support, SSI’s team of operational experts takes a data-based approach to solving fulfillment challenges, the company added.

“We look forward to working with Storage Solutions in integrating our solutions into fulfillment centers across the nation,” said Troy Carter, Vice President of Integrator Sales at Daifuku Wynright. “The company has built a wide range of clients in the United States because of their thorough approach to solving challenges creatively, and we are confident in our solution set’s ability to make a positive impact in operations for these companies.”



