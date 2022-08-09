Daifuku Wynright, Stow, and Gebhardt USA join ASRS

The Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Industry Group of MHI announced the approval of Daifuku Wynright, Stow, and Gebhardt USA’s application to join TRG at the 2022 Spring Meetings held May 3, 2022 in Charlotte, NC.

MHI member companies have the opportunity to join any of MHI’s Industry Groups or the Solutions Community. Industry Groups share information and conduct research to stay at the forefront of their industry. Typical Industry Group activities include industry statistics collection, standards development, technical publications, public relations, promotion of safety, and member and user education. The Solutions Community brings MHI members together with equipment and systems users to collaborate and address common challenges and opportunities in manufacturing and supply chain in a safe harbor environment.



The ASRS Industry Group of MHI is a member-driven organization. Members meet regularly to review, discuss and revise the standards for design, performance and proper operation of Automated Storage/ Retrieval Systems, and to create value in areas they cannot achieve independently through:

The development and promotion of standard nomenclature;

Assisting and coordinating the efforts of related trade associations and product sections of MHI as applicable to Automated Storage/Retrieval Systems and component elements;

The preparation and distribution of promotional and educational materials;

The establishment of liaison and cooperation with private and governmental entities establishing standards and/or safety codes that may be pertinent to this Product Section and Working Groups

The collection and dissemination of reliable industry statistics.

For more information about MHI Industry Groups, please visit mhi.org/industrygroups. To learn more about ASRS, please visit mhi.org/asrs.



