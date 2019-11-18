MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Storage

Daimler Trucks Components & Logistics uses new workstations

The workstations have increased the parts sub-assembler’s production efficiency by 30%.

By

Daimler Trucks Components & Logistics’ facility in Gastonia, N.C., currently runs 24/7, as it rapidly fulfills orders, along with the sub-assembly of thousands of parts, which are used to build commercial trucks and buses.

“We have an excessive amount of work and multiple activities going on at once,” says Rodney Honeycutt, materials supervisor at Daimler. “Space, speed and accuracy are very important at our facility.”

The Daimler facility was originally designed as a distribution center, but, due to the company’s growth, along with a full-scale truck manufacturing plant nearby, the facility quickly added a sub-assembly area as well. The site includes 4,000 square feet where 2,600 small truck parts are picked, such as bolts, nuts and other fasteners; 800 square feet of lineside assembly space; and areas for pressing and stamping operations.

Bulky cardboard boxes on pallets were initially used in the small-parts picking area. People used box cutters to open cartons and pick out what they needed. It was very messy, as stray screws and empty boxes were scattered everywhere. The cumbersome setup also created a major speed bump for the pickers who are responsible for delivering the fasteners to lineside. It also boxed in the space, which was an issue. As a result, the site needed to quadruple the number of parts coming in—an impossible goal to achieve with the old racking system in place.

Daimler needed a solution to address the space issue and establish an orderly, efficient and safe pick environment. The solution was a grocery store-type setup, using carton flow racks with 6-inch-wide roller lanes. In fact, the pick area for fasteners now includes 2,600 roller lanes, which comprise one-third less space than the old system, while also allowing Daimler to acquire a lot more products in the same footprint.

“The racks are really durable, and we can count on them to hold the weight. [They also] provide high visibility and accessibility,” Rodney says. “Everything is labeled and coded, so the pickers know they are getting the right part. It’s a quick and accurate pick point.”

In the lineside assembly area, Daimler workers assemble doors, windshield brackets, tire frames and other components, which are shipped to plants that are building the complete truck or bus. Therefore, Daimler also needed lineside storage solutions that were strong, serviceable, clean and lightweight.

Today, pickers from the fastener area deliver totes full of various fasteners to carton flow rack workstations (40 in all), where lineside workers pick the exact screws and bolts they need to assemble an item. Consequently, productivity at lineside has jumped, as workers no longer need to leave their station and waste up to an hour walking 300 feet to sort through the parts they need.

In addition, the carton flow rack workstations have increased space utilization by up to 50% and boosted production efficiency by 30%, as parts angle toward the picker now, thereby improving picking speed. This upturn in efficiency has been especially critical—although its Gastonia facility is busier than ever, Daimler has kept up with its orders.

UNEX Manufacturing

(800) 334-8639


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Storage
Automotive
Casebook
Rack
Unex
   All topics

Storage News & Resources

Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
Interact Analysis: Poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
Getting warehouse rack systems right
Steel King showcases solutions that form the foundation for an effective supply chain
Jungheinrich AG to acquire Indiana-based Storage Solutions group
Frazier mourns passing of Domenick Iellimo, EVP at the company
More Storage

Latest in Materials Handling

Drive systems supplier maxon and MassRobotics partner to support robotics advancement
The Association for Supply Chain Management launches new technology certificate
Loftware enters global technology alliance with Toshiba
SVT Robotics appoints Cole Heffernan as CFO to guide continued business growth
Trelleborg Wheel Systems officially joins The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.
April manufacturing heads down for sixth straight month, reports ISM
Douglas Manufacturing acquired by Rulmeca Group
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources