Dates set for Modex 2020

MODEX 2020 will be held March 9-12 at Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center.

By ·

MHI recently announced the dates for MODEX 2020. MODEX 2020 will be held March 9-12 at Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center. MODEX is the largest international supply chain expo held in North or South America.

MODEX brings together solution providers who demonstrate their equipment, systems and services to over 30,000 manufacturing, supply chain and transportation professionals from around the globe, seeking productivity solutions for their operations. Over 950 exhibitors will showcase their solutions on the MODEX show floor totaling over 325,000 square feet of manufacturing and supply chain solutions.

MODEX exhibits will represent all segments of material handling, transportation and supply chain solutions, from traditional, manual equipment to computerized, automated systems.

To make it easier for attendees to find the solutions they need, the MODEX show floor will be divided into solution-specific sections: Equipment and components for manufacturing/assembly logistics solutions, fulfillment and delivery solutions, information technology (IT) solutions, transportation and logistics solutions and emerging technology solutions.

MODEX 2020 will also feature a comprehensive educational conference including keynotes and show floor educational seminars led by industry experts and leading authorities.

MODEX 2020 will again include its highly regarded and prestigious International Buyer Program. The Program provides matchmaking for interested buyers and sellers through an International Business Center located near the show hall.

Deadline for the Exhibit Space Draw is November 30, 2018
The deadline to participate in the MODEX Exhibit Space Draw is November 30, 2018. The Space Draw will be the first opportunity for organizations to secure exhibit space at this event.

For more information on exhibiting or attending MODEX, visit MODEXShow.com

