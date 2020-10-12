MMH    Topics     Events    MODEX

Dates set for Modex 2022

Modex 2022 will be held March 28-31 at Atlanta's Georgia World Congress Center.

MODEX 2022 will be held March 28-31 at Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center. MODEX is the largest international supply chain expo held in North or South America.

MODEX brings together solution providers who demonstrate their equipment, systems and services to manufacturing, supply chain and transportation professionals, seeking productivity solutions for their operations. Over 900 exhibitors will showcase their solutions on the MODEX show floor totaling over 325,000 square feet of manufacturing and supply chain solutions.

MODEX exhibits will represent all segments of material handling, transportation and supply chain solutions, from traditional, manual equipment to computerized, automated systems.

To make it easier for attendees to find the solutions they need, the MODEX show floor will be divided into solution-specific sections: Equipment and components for manufacturing/assembly logistics solutions, fulfillment and delivery solutions, information technology (IT) solutions, transportation and logistics solutions and emerging technology solutions.

MODEX 2022 will also feature a comprehensive educational conference including keynotes and show floor educational seminars led by industry experts and leading authorities.

The deadline to participate in the MODEX Exhibit Space Draw is November 5, 2020. The Space Draw will be the first opportunity for organizations to secure exhibit space at this event.


