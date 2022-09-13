Dates set for Modex 2024

MODEX 2024 will be held March 11-14 at Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center, event owner MHI has announced. MODEX is the largest international supply chain expo, bringing together solution providers who demonstrate the full spectrum of equipment, technology, systems and services for manufacturing, supply chain and transportation operations.

In March 2024, over 900 exhibitors will showcase their solutions on the MODEX show floor totaling over 405,000 square feet of manufacturing and supply chain solutions. MODEX exhibits will represent all segments of material handling, transportation and supply chain solutions, from traditional, manual equipment to computerized, automated systems.

To make it easier for attendees to find the solutions they need, the MODEX show floor will be divided into solution-specific sections: Equipment and components for manufacturing/assembly logistics solutions, fulfillment and delivery solutions, information technology (IT) solutions, transportation and logistics solutions and emerging technology solutions.

MODEX 2024 will also feature a comprehensive educational conference including keynotes and show floor educational seminars led by industry experts and leading authorities.



