MMH    Topics     Events    ProMat

Dates set for ProMat 2023

ProMat 2023 will be held March 20-23, 2023 at Chicago's McCormick Place.

By

MHI recently announced the dates for ProMat 2023. ProMat 2023 will be held March 20-23, 2023 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. ProMat is the largest international material handling, logistics and supply chain show and conference.

ProMat brings together solution providers who demonstrate their equipment, systems and services to 50,000 manufacturing and supply chain professionals from around the globe, seeking productivity solutions for their operations. Over 1,000 exhibitors will showcase their solutions on ProMat’s two show floors totaling over 500,000 square feet of manufacturing and supply chain solutions.

ProMat exhibits will represent all segments of the material handling and logistics industry, from traditional, manual equipment to computerized, automated systems.

To make it easier for attendees to find the solutions they need, the ProMat show floor will be divided into solution-specific sections: Equipment and components for manufacturing/assembly logistics solutions, fulfillment and delivery solutions, and information technology (IT) solutions, and robotics and automation solutions.

ProMat 2023 will also feature a comprehensive educational conference including keynotes and show floor educational seminars led by industry experts and leading authorities.

ProMat 2023 will again include its highly regarded and prestigious International Buyer Program. The Program provides matchmaking for interested buyers and sellers through an International Business Center located in the show hall.

Exhibit Space Draw Deadline is November 3, 2021
The ProMat 2023 Exhibit Space Draw will be held November 17-19. This will be the first opportunity for organizations to secure exhibit space at this event. The deadline for leases for the Space Draw is November 3.

For more information on exhibiting or attending ProMat, visit promatshow.com.


Article Topics

News
Events
ProMat
Education
MHI
ProMat
   All topics

ProMat News & Resources

ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
C-Suite Interview with Joe Colletti: Integration is the name of the game
ProMat 2023 Insights: Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
ProMat Interview with Jim Lawton: Preparing now for what’s coming next
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
Get ready for Modex 2024
More ProMat

Latest in Materials Handling

JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources