Dates set for ProMat 2023

MHI recently announced the dates for ProMat 2023. ProMat 2023 will be held March 20-23, 2023 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. ProMat is the largest international material handling, logistics and supply chain show and conference.

ProMat brings together solution providers who demonstrate their equipment, systems and services to 50,000 manufacturing and supply chain professionals from around the globe, seeking productivity solutions for their operations. Over 1,000 exhibitors will showcase their solutions on ProMat’s two show floors totaling over 500,000 square feet of manufacturing and supply chain solutions.

ProMat exhibits will represent all segments of the material handling and logistics industry, from traditional, manual equipment to computerized, automated systems.

To make it easier for attendees to find the solutions they need, the ProMat show floor will be divided into solution-specific sections: Equipment and components for manufacturing/assembly logistics solutions, fulfillment and delivery solutions, and information technology (IT) solutions, and robotics and automation solutions.

ProMat 2023 will also feature a comprehensive educational conference including keynotes and show floor educational seminars led by industry experts and leading authorities.

ProMat 2023 will again include its highly regarded and prestigious International Buyer Program. The Program provides matchmaking for interested buyers and sellers through an International Business Center located in the show hall.

Exhibit Space Draw Deadline is November 3, 2021

The ProMat 2023 Exhibit Space Draw will be held November 17-19. This will be the first opportunity for organizations to secure exhibit space at this event. The deadline for leases for the Space Draw is November 3.



For more information on exhibiting or attending ProMat, visit promatshow.com.



