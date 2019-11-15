DecoPac increases packaging savings for subsidiary

DecoPac, a leading direct-to-store distributor and technology and supply chain solutions provider for bakeries and professional cake decorators, exemplifies the power of existing business and referrals. After all, it often shares its experience reducing “time, touch and travel” in its packaging and shipping process—with on-demand packaging systems and workflows—with those considering a partnership with a custom packaging solutions provider.

Following its success with on-demand packaging systems, DecoPac suggested that the solutions provider meet its Culpitt subsidiary in England. As the leading United Kingdom multi-channel distributor of non-licensed supplies in Europe and a manufacturer of a few DecoPac products, Culpitt maintains a thriving e-commerce fulfillment business. Just like DecoPac, Culpitt needed a flexible, eco-friendly packaging solution to reduce shipping charges, corrugated usage and void fill.

With this in mind, the custom packaging solutions provider offered a solution to Culpitt: an end-to-end, data-driven system using a packaging machine, along with software from the solutions provider. The system enables smart packaging decisions, based on key business criteria, the individual product mix and channel optimization.

As a result, Culpitt uses a box-first system to pick and pack into right-sized boxes, which are produced on the packaging machine. Software data also provides business intelligence, so informed decisions on couriers, corrugated usage and shipping costs are made.

“We joined forces with [the packaging solutions provider] at an extremely complex time when our business was transitioning to e-commerce,” says Gary Quinn, logistics and customer technology director at Culpitt. “The benefits went well beyond a packaging solution, delivering better data insights, [as well as] multiple courier integration and courier selection criteria, based on pack weight and dimension.”

Since the implementation, Culpitt has noticed a 28% reduction in courier charges, along with corrugated and packaging savings of 12%. The company can now integrate with more platforms (currently 12), along with multiple courier systems.

“The positive joint team engagement between Culpitt and [the packaging solutions provider] ensured that the optimal process was integrated at our Ashington site, making the project rewarding for both our companies and, importantly, for Culpitt’s customers, too,” adds Kevin Beattie, United Kingdom area director.

