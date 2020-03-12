MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

Defying the odds, Modex celebrates 75th year with raucous Industry Night

In the face of adversity, MHI celebrated its 75th anniversary at MHI Industry Night with Colin Jost on Wednesday, and crowned the winners of the annual MHI Innovation Awards.

By

In the face of adversity, MHI celebrated its 75th anniversary at MHI Industry Night with Colin Jost on Wednesday, and crowned the winners of the annual MHI Innovation Awards.

Jost quipped that Modex persevered in the face of a global pandemic even as Boston canceled St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, “which is like canceling Christmas at the North Pole.” Citing the MHI website, Jost said he couldn’t think of a better time to meet face to face with visitors from more than 150 countries.

“I honestly can’t figure out what this event is about,” Jost admitted. “I looked at the Show Daily and saw topics like robots, data and analytics. Then I saw Nikki Haley and Peyton Manning and an advertisement for shelves. I only came because I thought Modex was the name of the vaccine.”

Yard Management Solutions won an innovation award for the second Modex in a row, and Hytrol produced an Outstanding Young Professional for the second year in a row.

The three winners came from a field of 155 submissions and 12 finalists in three categories: Best New Product, Best Innovation of an Existing Product and Best IT Innovation. The contest defines innovation as a new product, product line, technology or service, new application of existing products or technology, that creates quantifiable and sustainable results in terms of return on investment (ROI), cost savings and customer satisfaction.

“The Innovation Awards program continues to grow each year and Modex 2020 exhibitors continue to push the envelope and raise the bar, disrupting and redefining how supply chains function,” said Greg Baer, director of sales for show sponsor MHI. “As you can imagine the judges had a very tough job. It’s such an exciting time to be a part of the material handling and supply chain logistics industry and the 2020 MHI Innovation Awards shine a spotlight on those products shaping the future of the industry.”

To narrow the field down to four finalists in each category, a committee of industry experts judged the submissions prior to the show. The volunteer judges represent five different companies: Groupe Deschenes, Ace Hardware Corp., Kitchen Cabinet Distributors, 3M, and Purolator. On Monday, a separate judging panel visited finalists’ exhibits to determine the winners in each category.

Finalists in the “Best New Product” category:

• WINNER—Agility Robotics (Booth 1508) – Digit
• 6 River Systems (Booth 7489) – Wall-to-Wall Fulfillment Solution
• Quarion Technology (Booth 1709) — DokSAFE
• PINC (Booth 8281) — PINC AIR (Aerial Inventory Robots)

Finalists in the “Best Innovation of an Existing Product” category:

• WINNER—OPEX Corporation (Booth 8819) — Perfect Pick HD & Sure Sort Micro-Fulfillment Solution
• Dematic (Booth 5619) – Dematic Micro-Fulfillment
• Fetch Robotics (Booth 9011) – TagSurveyor
• AutoGuide Mobile Robots (Booth 3403) – High Bay Pallet Lift Module for Robotic Autonomous Mobile Robots

Finalists in the “Best IT Innovation” category:

• Honeywell Intelligrated (Booth 7619a) – Connected Assets by Honeywell Intelligrated
• Optimal Discovery (Booth 7478) – Optimal Picking
• ORTEC (Booth 9426) – Cost to Serve solution
• WINNER—Yard Management Solutions (Booth 8178) – Yard Management Solutions

Visit [url=https://www.modexshow.com/attendees/innovation-awards.aspx]https://www.modexshow.com/attendees/innovation-awards.aspx[/url] to see all 155 entries and

Other awards announced on Industry Night:

Outstanding Young Professional
Lisa Richardson, Hytrol

The Outstanding Young Professional is awarded to an MHI member under the age of 40 who has displayed professional accomplishments and affiliations, effective leadership skills and contributions to their company and innovation at work or in the industry.

Mentor Award
John Rosenberger (J-Rose), director of iWarehouse Gateway and global telematics for The Raymond Corp.

The Mentor Award is awarded to an MHI member who offers professional guidance, is a positive and inspiring role model, instills and nurtures talent, advocates for employees and supports their professional development and possesses a commitment to the company and its people.

Brett Wood interrupted the proceedings to surprise MHI CEO George Prest and present him with a special gift to commemorate his final Modex as CEO. The panoramic photo of Atlanta is embossed with the Modex logos as well as awards the show has won since its inception under Prest’s leadership.


Modex 2020 is scheduled to be held March 9-12 at Georgia’s World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.


Article Topics

News
Technology
Automation
Events
MODEX
MODEX
   All topics

Automation News & Resources

Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
Flexible automation at Carhartt
Intralogistics Robotics study 2023: More robots are coming to a warehouse near you
60 Seconds with Kevin Barker of A3 Motion Control
Talking Materials Handling: What’s up with Private Equity
More Automation

Latest in Materials Handling

OSARO and Geek+ partner to integrate robotic warehouse solutions
Hai Robotics adapts leadership structure to support its growing North American market
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Interact Analysis: logistics and other new application scenarios key to cobot market success
April retail sales see gains
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Josh Bond
Josh Bond was Senior Editor for Modern through July 2020, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Need to keep up with e-commerce throughput? This e-book can help you choose the right solution for your business. Learn more about what Honeywell has to offer and find the sortation system that best fits your needs.
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources