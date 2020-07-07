MMH    Topics     Blogs

Demand planners need to take actions now for Post-COVID-19

These 7 actions will prepare your organization for what comes next

By

Latest Material Handling News

Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
What’s keeping the supply chain C-Suite up at night?
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Protective packaging roundup
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
More Blogs

Editor’s Note: This blog article is a condensed version of “Demand planning in the COVID-19 Crisis,” which will appear in the September/October issue of Supply Chain Management Review.

While demand planning has become a relatively routine task for many planners, the COVID-19 pandemic triggered unprecedented demand shocks – both up and down the supply chain – and amplified volatility across many industries. This was (and still is) a stress test for demand planning processes in many companies.

As the virus spread across the globe earlier this year, many industries were hit by developments that were hard-to-imagine before. Lock-downs - first in China and later across the globe - forced many manufacturers and retailers to shut down operations, also affecting their suppliers and upstream partners. Goods like canned food, pasta or pain killers saw huge demand peaks due to panic buying at the start of the crisis that were often followed by demand drops below the pre-crisis levels a couple of weeks later.

On the other side of the spectrum, demand structurally increased, due to channel shifts from out-of-home to in-home or based on the higher consumption of organic food. An extreme case is the medical sector where products like hand sanitizer, face masks and other personal protective equipment saw demands that surged by a factor of up to 100, making it impossible for supply chains to cope.

Supply chain managers had to change their practices given the completely new challenges. In normal times, planning priorities have focused on increasing the accuracy of forecasts from high to very high levels while striving for automation that reduces planners’ workloads. This was difficult given the challenges imposed by poor data quality, changing product life cycle or frequent promotions.

In the COVID-19 crisis, however, planners are facing completely different and more fundamental challenges. As a result, the priorities of demand planning in the COVID-19 crisis shift significantly towards enabling forecasts that are good enough for reasonable scenario planning. For cost-intensive decisions such as plant openings, layoffs or sourcing contracts, it is now essential to have a realistic idea of the minimum and maximum demand with a range that is ideally as small as possible.

If demand is significantly higher than the maximum expectation, firms have to expedite shipments, need to find costly alternative suppliers and lose time training more workers. If demand is below the minimum expectation, excess inventories build up, orders must be canceled and staffing costs surge. To match supply to demand - at least loosely - supply chain managers must leverage all available resources and introduce new practices. We group these into seven action areas:

1. Change forecasting models: Many demand planning systems are configured to generate demand forecasts using statistical time-series models. However, the models need time to adjust to the new realities and typically lag real-world sales patterns. In contrast, modern AI systems generate forecasts with dozens of different algorithms and tune automatically to alternative models that currently work better. If this is not supported, manual overrides need to do the job.

2. Identify future demand drivers: To model structural shifts in demand, it’s important to build demand models that consider the factors that really drive the demand. For example, for a food manufacturer of professional products the opening and closing of different channels such as restaurants or canteens is key driver. In supermarkets, demand might shift from prior peak shopping days to be more evenly spread across the week due to customers’ time availability.

3. Understand supply chain dynamics: While many companies were directly and immediately affected by demand disruptions at the beginning of the COVID crisis, more upstream players, such as in the chemical or semiconductor industry, only saw effects on their demand over time. It’s therefore critical to establish transparency on the sale of the goods in which their products are used, and in the next step to estimate the downstream inventory levels and lead times.

4. Increase communication with customers: In the crisis, intensifying customer collaboration through frequent updates on order forecasts and downstream customer expectations about market developments can help to improve transparency. Establishing joint planning is particularly useful when a few key customers capture a large portion of the demand. However, it’s also essential to challenge any demand assumptions to avoid customers inflating their expectations.

5. Restructure S&OP processes: Well-designed and properly executed sales & operations planning processes have always been a key asset for successful companies. This is particularly true now: Companies that had already set up cross-functional teams, defined clear roles and engaged in scenario modeling often did not have to change much. These companies just increased the frequency of their S&OP meetings and ensured that any information was synchronized and updated before the meetings. Other firms have to learn the hard way.

6. Plan product portfolio: During the crisis, many firms streamlined their product portfolio in order to cope with surges in demand. They focused on A-products, standardized packaging for different countries and stopped producing products on the long tail. As a result, manufacturing processes could be simplified (both internally and at suppliers) and maximum output is increased. There are also planning advantages as demand is pooled across different SKUs and the challenge of correctly forecasting the SKU mix is greatly reduced.

7. Clean data for the future: Planners must prepare their data for the recovery. If a planning algorithm makes forecasts based on the “actual” data that was “distorted” during the crisis, automatic forecasts will not achieve the required accuracy. Therefore, planners need to define the right baseline data for the forecasting purpose. This could be the data from winter/spring 2019 that might be manually tweaked to link it to new products or other structural changes.

As the crisis continues, many demands will be less affected by COVID-19, but rather driven by overall economic developments. Many countries will go into recession and demand patterns will become more similar to those observed in previous crises. However, as managers prepare for demand planning in the “new normal”, they need to carefully consider embrace agility, review the capabilities and skills they need for the future, and think about the organizational structure of planning.

About the authors: Knut Alicke is a partner in McKinsey’s Stuttgart office and leader of the Supply Chain Management Practice in Europe. He holds a Ph.D. in logistics and an advanced degree in supply chain management from the University of Karlsruhe. Kai Hoberg is a professor of supply chain and operations strategy at the Kühne Logistics University in Hamburg. His research focuses on data-driven supply chain optimization, the impact of new technologies on supply chain management, and inventory management. They are frequent contributors to Supply Chain Management Review, and can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected]


Article Topics

Blogs
Demand Planning
Kai Hoberg
Knut Alicke
Supply Chain Management
   All topics

Blogs News & Resources

Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
What’s keeping the supply chain C-Suite up at night?
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Protective packaging roundup
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
More Blogs

Latest in Materials Handling

Packaging industry coalition AMERIPEN elects new board members
Bosch Rexroth announces departure of president and CEO, Gregory Gumbs
Toyota Material Handling celebrates the 10th anniversary of National Forklift Safety Day
ABB Robotics opens U.S. Packaging and Logistics headquarters
Depalletizing and palletizing gain in flexibility
Go small or go home with mini, paper based wrapping system
Automate 2023 set record attendance with more than 30,000 registrants
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources