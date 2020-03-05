Dematic and KION North America retain booth space at Modex 2020

Dematic and KION North America announced today that they are retaining their booth space at MODEX 2020.



“Both Dematic and KION North America will retain their booth space at MODEX 2020 in support of MHI, MODEX and the overall industry in this difficult time,” said Kristen Delphos VP, Head of Global Marketing & Communications for Dematic. “However, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, company personnel from both organizations will not participate in the show or staff the booth. Required booth staffing will be provided by non-company personnel. Dematic and KION wish all attendees a safe visit to MODEX and welcome participants to visit their respective websites to learn more about their solutions.”



