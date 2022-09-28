MMH    Topics     News    Dematic

Dematic and Upshop announce new partnership aimed at grocery industry

Providers of Total Store Operations technology and intelligent automation solutions join forces so grocers can own data and manage store fulfillment at scale

Dematic, an industry-leading intelligent automation provider, announced today a partnership with Upshop to supply integrated fulfillment solutions that scale with grocery business. The partnership will empower grocers looking to grow their fulfillment operations with solutions that allow them to retain and manage their own customer data, the partners stated.

This announcement builds on Upshop’s total store operations platform launch in August 2022, which includes a fulfillment orchestration solution (formerly known as ShopperKit). With Dematic, Upshop eCommerce fulfillment users can quickly and efficiently implement automation capabilities while keeping their own software foundation.

“This partnership opens new doors for grocers who previously had limited choices in expanding their fulfillment operations,” said Steve Paro, Upshop chief product officer. “Now smaller grocers and large, multi-store brands will have pre-engineered access to automation options, creating a clear path to scale owned e-commerce fulfillment for food retail.”

Dematic will be providing its automation expertise along with software that easily integrates with existing Upshop operations. Upshop eCommerce allows grocers to fulfill online orders from a physical store, and now with the combined strength of Dematic, grocers will be able to automate fulfillment in stores or through a larger network of dark stores, warehouses, and micro-fulfillment centers.

Grocers in need of software-based solutions can start with Upshop eCommerce fulfillment knowing that in the future, if they require automation or integrating operations across multiple stores, Dematic can provide pre-engineered automation options. This will allow grocers to continue building their brand through the online shopping experience by owning all in-store activities related to fulfillment, customer communication, and execution of online orders, the partners explained.

“Our partnership with Upshop is part of a very deliberate plan for Dematic to meet grocers where their needs are,” said Dematic Senior Director, Microenterprise, Matt Inbody. “As we continue to develop and refine software-driven automation solutions for the grocery industry, Dematic is laser-focused on ensuring they are accessible and fit hand-in-glove with the growth plans of our customers.”


Article Topics

News
Dematic
grocery industry
Upshop
