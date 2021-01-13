MMH    Topics 

Dematic announces 2020 winners for FIRST/Dematic scholarship

Inaugural scholarship recognizes promising high school students pursuing careers in STEM-related fields

By

Latest Material Handling News

Services economy activity grows again in May, reports ISM
Autonomous mobile robot provider MiR marks its 10th anniversary
Hy-Tek Intralogistics and Hai Robotics announce partnership
KPI Solutions expands with a new Atlanta office
Manufacturing declines for the seventh straight month in May, says ISM
More News

As a part a $50,000 commitment in support of FIRST Robotics Competitions in 2020, Dematic is pleased to announce the recipients of its inaugural scholarship program for high school students pursuing careers in STEM-related fields (science, technology, engineering, mathematics).

Three outstanding students — Drew Pang, Kristen Schang and Geoffrey Xue — each have been awarded a $5,000 scholarship toward a post-secondary degree or technical certification.

Dematic has had a long association with the non-profit, FIRST. For years, Dematic engineers have proudly encouraged, coached and arranged sponsorships for elementary and high school teams competing in FIRST robotic and Lego competitions. FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) was founded in 1989 to inspire young people’s interest and participation in science and technology, and this is exactly the sentiment that led Dematic to introduce the scholarship program.

“We at Dematic are always looking for ways to engage with the communities where we live and work,” says Bernard Biolchini, CEO, Dematic Americas. “It is especially gratifying when the engagement develops and grows so naturally. We are thrilled to be helping to nurture future STEM talent with this scholarship program, and the tremendous quality of the applications we received far exceeded expectations.”

In fact, the quality of the applications was so impressive that Dematic created additional scholarships, and five other students received awards of $1,000 each — Abigail DeFranco, Andrew Kempen, Emily Ruf, Harsh Sinha and Jennifer Yang.

“It is an honor to receive a FIRST/Dematic scholarship because of the impact FIRST has had on me,” says recipient, Drew Pang. “It will no doubt benefit me in pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering.”

The Dematic community outreach program continues to grow, and FIRST is an important partner in building relationships in communities where we operate. Dematic encourages local offices to sponsor teams and continue the tradition of supporting students on their path to careers in robotics, technology and related fields.

Dematic is an intralogistics innovator that designs, builds and supports intelligent, automated solutions for manufacturing, warehouse and distribution environments for customers that are powering the future of commerce. With engineering centers, manufacturing facilities and service centers located in more than 25 countries, the Dematic global network of 10,000 employees has helped achieve more than 6,000 worldwide customer installations for some of the world’s leading brands.


Article Topics

News
Dematic
Robotics
scholarship
STEM
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Services economy activity grows again in May, reports ISM
Autonomous mobile robot provider MiR marks its 10th anniversary
Hy-Tek Intralogistics and Hai Robotics announce partnership
KPI Solutions expands with a new Atlanta office
Manufacturing declines for the seventh straight month in May, says ISM
National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources