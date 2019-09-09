MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Storage

Dematic announces strategic partnership with OPEX

By

Dematic today announces a partnership agreement with OPEX Corporation that enables Dematic to act as an integrator of Sure Sort, a small-item sorting system. The agreement expands the omnichannel order fulfillment offering of Dematic and provides customers with more options that bring productivity and efficiency to item order consolidation. As a system integrator/solution provider, Dematic will apply and implement Sure Sort as a subsystem within an overall Dematic system. For OPEX, the agreement will allow more markets and customers to realize the benefits of the Sure Sort solution. The agreement is for systems implemented by Dematic in North America.

Sure Sort is a robotic small-item sorter that functions as an automated order consolidation method for batch picked items. The Sure Sort solution is often required for e-commerce order fulfillment and retail store replenishment applications. Sure Sort maximizes efficiency and accuracy during the order consolidation process while minimizing order processing time, labor required and the amount of floor space needed in the distribution center.

Dematic iQ Optimize Warehouse Execution System (WES) manages all functional areas of the order fulfillment system, including small-item piece picking and the Sure Sort. This powerful combination of Dematic WES software and Sure Sort automation enables all the operational flexibility necessary to support the high expectations of omnichannel distribution. With Sure Sort in the solution offering, Dematic is further enabled to provide a holistic, integrated system that harmonizes information and material flow from receiving to shipping.

“The Dematic suite of modular and standardized solutions is comprehensive — adding Sure Sort to the mix enables users to obtain the ideal small-item piece picking solution,” according to Mike Khodl, Vice President of Global Solutions for Dematic. “The ability to design and implement a wide variety of pre-engineered, standardized system configurations is critical to effectively accommodate the growing demands of omnichannel distribution in this age of acceleration.”

“The partnership between OPEX and Dematic leverages both companies’ industry expertise and positions Sure Sort in front of existing Dematic customers and prospective customers,” said Jeff Hedges, President of OPEX Warehouse Automation. “The labor shortage continues to impact warehouse and distribution center operations, and Sure Sort removes the need for additional operators and manually operated put walls. Sure Sort offers an increased number of sort locations without taking up valuable space inside the warehouse.”


