Dematic demonstrates versatility of new modular GTP solution

Dematic (Booth B3047) has introduced a modular, turnkey goods-to-person (GTP) solution to provide a fast and scalable order fulfillment engine.

Dematic in the News

Dematic demonstrates versatility of new modular GTP solution
Conveyors & sortation: Carrying the e-commerce burden
Big Picture: On the path to lights out
NextGen Supply Chain News: Dematic Launches Robotics Center of Exellence
Goods-to-person technologies evolve and expand
More Dematic News

Warehouse Resource

Case Study: Nilfisk Uses Voice for Inspection
Learn how Nilfisk, a leading provider of commercial cleaning solutions, chose to implement voice into their picking process to help improv
All Resources
By ·

Dematic (Booth B3047) has introduced a modular, turnkey goods-to-person (GTP) solution to provide a fast and scalable order fulfillment engine.

The solution combines the secure, high-density inventory management benefits of Dematic’s Multishuttle with the compact, high-speed advantages of patented inter-aisle transfer capability. It includes a high-density buffering and sequencing engine with multi-purpose ergonomic workstations used for picking, packing, replenishment, robotic cells or all of the above.

“Industries with high SKU volumes will especially benefit from our enhanced GTP solution,” said Mike Khodl, VP of global solution management. “Its dynamic, compact design manages inventory accurately and delivers items to pickers quickly. This allows our customers to extend order cutoff times, speed up shipping and delivery windows, and even enables them to expand into new service areas.”

Khodl said ROI is typically less than three years. The modular design lowers initial cost, he said, and the solution’s scalability improves flexibility.

About the Author

Josh Bond, Senior Editor
Josh Bond is Senior Editor for Modern, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Automation · Dematic · Modex · Shuttle · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Robotics Materials Handling: The Future is Closer Than You Think
Robotics are being applied at a rapid rate inside warehouse, DC and fulfillment operations around the U.S.—and it may already be happening at yours.
Download Today!
From the March 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Here’s how one of the world’s largest 3PLs is looking to tomorrow’s innovative technologies, including heads-up display and robotics, to transform its operations today.
Conveyors & sortation: Carrying the e-commerce burden
2018 Productivity Achievement Awards
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Industry 4.0: What you need to know today
This webinar takes a closer look at industry 4.0 and provides a roadmap for building and effectively utilizing Industry 4.0 capabilities.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Modex 2018 Show Daily Coverage
The Georgia World Congress Center will welcome more than 28,000 visitors to Modex 2018—the largest...
NextGen Supply Chain at DHL
Here’s how one of the world’s largest 3PLs is looking to tomorrow’s innovative technologies,...

Trinchero Family Estates: Pallet handling in the vineyard
The second-largest family-owned wine company in the world turns to automated pallet handling and...
System Report: Rocky Brands Sees the Light
Confronting an aging materials handling system and new channels of business with new customer...
Partner Links