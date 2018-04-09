Dematic demonstrates versatility of new modular GTP solution

Josh Bond, Senior Editor

April 9, 2018

Dematic (Booth B3047) has introduced a modular, turnkey goods-to-person (GTP) solution to provide a fast and scalable order fulfillment engine.

The solution combines the secure, high-density inventory management benefits of Dematic’s Multishuttle with the compact, high-speed advantages of patented inter-aisle transfer capability. It includes a high-density buffering and sequencing engine with multi-purpose ergonomic workstations used for picking, packing, replenishment, robotic cells or all of the above.

“Industries with high SKU volumes will especially benefit from our enhanced GTP solution,” said Mike Khodl, VP of global solution management. “Its dynamic, compact design manages inventory accurately and delivers items to pickers quickly. This allows our customers to extend order cutoff times, speed up shipping and delivery windows, and even enables them to expand into new service areas.”

Khodl said ROI is typically less than three years. The modular design lowers initial cost, he said, and the solution’s scalability improves flexibility.