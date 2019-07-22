Dematic names Bernard Biolchini EVP and CEO, Americas

Dematic’s Bernard Biolchini has recently been appointed EVP and CEO for the Americas Region, covering the company’s operations in Canada, the United States and Mexico. Biolchini joined the company in 2014 and previously held the position of Managing Director, Dematic Southern Europe.

Hasan Dandashly, President and CEO of Dematic stated, “Bernard brings unmatched industry knowledge, leadership experience and a passion for the customer experience to the Americas region.” He continued, “His transformational style will support our continued efforts to grow, design and deliver technology solutions and digital services that empower customers to solve the next generation of intralogistics challenges.”

“I am honored to lead the Americas Region and continue the critical work of delivering automated technology and software solutions that exceed customer expectations,” stated Biolchini. “There is a great deal of opportunity ahead for Dematic, and I look forward to helping the team accelerate our ability to design and deliver innovative offerings that solve our customers’ biggest business challenges.”

Before joining Dematic, Biolchini served as General Manager for AMD in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa. Prior to that, he held the role of President of Invensys Controls Europe and Senior Sales Director for Hewlett-Packard Europe. He holds a Master of Business Administration from IAE Aix en Provence Business School.



