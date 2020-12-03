MMH    Topics 

Dematic names Jason Cooper as COO and executive VP of global operations

Cooper leads Global Operations team responsible for the design, manufacturing, installation and commissioning of material handling solutions for Dematic’s customers worldwide

By

Latest Material Handling News

Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
More News

Jason Cooper has recently joined Dematic as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Global Operations. The Global Operations team is responsible for the design, manufacturing, installation and commissioning of material handling solutions for Dematic’s customers worldwide. Cooper replaces Scott Watts who left the company in September.

Hasan Dandashly, Dematic President and CEO stated, “Jason’s deep experience in managing large-scale global operations and his leadership in execution excellence will be tremendous assets to our company. I am pleased to welcome Jason to our global leadership team as we work to realize our ambitious growth goals.”

“Dematic’s ability to leverage the scale of its global footprint will ensure a more seamless customer experience,” remarked Cooper. “The global operations team will enable sustained growth model that delivers excellent project execution. I look forward to leading the team to strengthen our unified global approach to ensuring our customers have the same positive experience with Dematic no matter where in the world we partner with them.”

Cooper joins Dematic from Linde Gas, Asia Pacific, which is part of Linde plc. While there, he served as Senior Vice President of Asset Delivery in Singapore, responsible for the delivery of a multi-billion USD gasification plant investment for the company. He also served as President and CEO for Linde Engineering North America based in Houston. He has more than 25 years of global experience as an executive leader, project manager and engineer working in different industries.Cooper holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical and Nuclear Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.


Article Topics

News
Automation
Dematic
Intralogistics
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
Equipment leasing outlook for rest of year lowered after slow start to 2023
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources