Dematic names Jason Cooper as COO and executive VP of global operations

Jason Cooper has recently joined Dematic as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Global Operations. The Global Operations team is responsible for the design, manufacturing, installation and commissioning of material handling solutions for Dematic’s customers worldwide. Cooper replaces Scott Watts who left the company in September.

Hasan Dandashly, Dematic President and CEO stated, “Jason’s deep experience in managing large-scale global operations and his leadership in execution excellence will be tremendous assets to our company. I am pleased to welcome Jason to our global leadership team as we work to realize our ambitious growth goals.”

“Dematic’s ability to leverage the scale of its global footprint will ensure a more seamless customer experience,” remarked Cooper. “The global operations team will enable sustained growth model that delivers excellent project execution. I look forward to leading the team to strengthen our unified global approach to ensuring our customers have the same positive experience with Dematic no matter where in the world we partner with them.”

Cooper joins Dematic from Linde Gas, Asia Pacific, which is part of Linde plc. While there, he served as Senior Vice President of Asset Delivery in Singapore, responsible for the delivery of a multi-billion USD gasification plant investment for the company. He also served as President and CEO for Linde Engineering North America based in Houston. He has more than 25 years of global experience as an executive leader, project manager and engineer working in different industries.Cooper holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical and Nuclear Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.



