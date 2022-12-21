Dematic recognized as a top employer

Dematic has announced it has been awarded six Best and Brightest Companies to Work For designations in 2022. Over the course of the year, the global provider of warehouse automation and intralogistics solutions and software has been recognized in national, regional, and local awards, including:

2022 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation

Top 101 Highest Scoring Winners

Michigan’s 2022 Best and Brightest in Wellness

Michigan’s Best and Brightest in Wellness 2022 Elite Award Winners (Outcomes, Evaluation, Analysis & Tracking category)

West Michigan’s 2022 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For

West Michigan’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For 2022 Elite Award Winners (Recruitment and Selection category)

“We are honored to be recognized as a leading company that employees are proud to work for,” said Jenny Ferrell, VP, Human Resources, Americas, Dematic. “Serving our community, valuing our employees for their unique backgrounds, and promoting well-being are central to our purpose as an organization, and we are excited to continue putting our people first as we move into the new year.”

Best and Brightest is a national award program hosted by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) that celebrates organizations committed to human resources practices and employees. Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation, which Dematic was awarded earlier this year, honors the top workplaces across the country. Dematic was also one of the Top 101 Highest Scoring Winners for the national program. Most recently, Dematic won a Michigan’s Best and Brightest in Wellness awards, which recognize and celebrate Michigan organizations that represent best practices in wellness programs. Previously, Dematic was also awarded West Michigan’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For awards, which distinguishes top workplaces in the region where the largest population of Dematic employees is based.

Dematic offers multiple Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), a Community Outreach Program, a comprehensive well-being program, and a focus on work/life balance. The extensive employee well-being program includes fitness and mental health app reimbursement along with virtual fitness options, financial planning sessions and retirement workshops, an Employee Assistance Program (EAP), volunteer time off, and more. Employees also take an annual well-being survey, and data on the wellness programs is presented to all levels of the organization.

Companies from across the country apply to be honored in this awards program. Participating organizations are evaluated by an independent research firm on a variety of key measures specifically for the participants. At the conclusion of the program, each organization receives an assessment report that shows how it ranks against its peers.



