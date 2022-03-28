Dematic showcases fulfillment automation tools’ interactive zones

Dematic’s booth (Booth B7819) invites attendees to experience interactive zones tailored to grocery, apparel, food and beverage, and general merchandising industries. Touchscreen monitors will provide attendees with information about the company’s various fulfillment tools.

Tools include Dematic Smart Task Activation, an order fulfillment management software that increases operational effectiveness by synchronizing workflows in real time, as well as Dematic Micro-Fulfillment, which moves e-commerce fulfillment closer to the customer base for the shortest possible pickup and delivery times.

“As a result of our customer focus and a dedication to innovative problem solving,” said Dematic Americas’ EVP Mike Larsson, “we’ve seen tremendous growth and are looking forward to more exciting things to come for Dematic and our customers this year.”

Modex 2022 attendees can also experience Dematic Mixed Case Fulfillment, which delivers efficiency in the entire distribution center to retail and grocery replenishment supply chains, plus Dematic Depalletizer/Palletizer, a robotics system that provides dual functionality by operating as both a palletizer and depalletizer. Dematic Mobile Automation is a family of systems for automated load transport within a facility.



